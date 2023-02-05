Florida, man.

For the first time in at least four decades, Florida has more jobs (barely) than New York, Bloomberg reported.

The Sunshine State, with 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs, edged New York’s 9,576,100 nonfarm jobs — just 2,400 jobs — in 2022, the outlet reported, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There is no indication if there was a margin for error in the statistics.

“Florida is no longer God’s waiting room,” Craig Studnicky, chief executive officer of ISG World, a real estate firm, told the outlet. “We’re attracting businesses and young people to come from all over the country because of our low taxes and warm weather.”

Indeed, Americans for years have been migrating to Florida — for the warm weather and lower taxes, among other things — though the pandemic supercharged the trend.

Florida was the fastest-growing state from June 2021 to June 2022, with a 1.9 percent population increase, about 320,000 people, Insider reported.

“While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau,

New York, meanwhile, was one of three states that lost more than 100,000 residents during the same period, according to the Brookings Institute.

— Ted Glanzer