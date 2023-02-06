Will the third time be a charm for former NBA owner Leslie Alexander’s attempt to sell his Gramercy Park penthouse?

Alexander listed his apartment at 18 Gramercy Park South for $43.8 million, Crain’s reported. The price is a $5 million knockdown from a few months ago, when the former Houston Rockets owner tried selling it for $48.8 million.

Alexander has been trying to sell the penthouse on and off since 2015, initially asking $50 million. It had been off the market since 2018 prior to its reemergence in October.

He purchased the penthouse in 2013 for $42 million.

The latest attempt came a broker shake-up. Douglas Elliman’s De Niro Team was representing the unit as of October, but Compass’ Jorge Lopez is now the agent on the listing. De Niro did not respond to a request for comment.

Alexander’s 6,300-square-foot duplex has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms. A private elevator leads into the unit, which is flanked by four outdoor terraces spanning 1,900 square feet.

The first floor has an eat-in chef’s kitchen, a library/cocktail lounge and a staff room. An elevator or grand staircase takes residents to the second floor, which has a wraparound terrace facing Gramercy Park. The floor also has a wet bar, a private sun deck with a heated infinity pool and an outdoor hot tub.

Zeckendorf Development is behind the 18-story, 16-unit building, which was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. Amenities include a resident manager, doorman, two roof terraces, a club room, a spa and a fitness center.

Alexander is also looking to unload several properties outside of the city. In September, he listed two large Long Island properties with development rights in Riverhead and Mattituck for a combined $6 million. Alexander paid a combined $2.4 million for the properties in separate deals more than two decades ago.

Alexander owned the Rockets from 1993 to 2017, during which the team won two NBA championships. He sold the franchise in 2017 to businessman Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion.

— Holden Walter-Warner