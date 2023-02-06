Open Menu

Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices

With mortgage due, Chicago-based firm nears deal for boutique property

New York /
Feb.February 06, 2023 11:30 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tower 56 at 126 East 56th Street with Pearlmark’s Stephen Quazzo and Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray

Tower 56 at 126 East 56th Street with Pearlmark’s Stephen Quazzo and Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)

The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners.

With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.

It’s the first major case of what many expect will be a long line of forced sales in New York and around the country this year, as owners of outmoded office buildings face the hard truth of trying to refinance in the high interest rate environment.

A representative for Pearlmark, run by Stephen Quazzo and Doug Lyons, declined to comment, and a Blackstone spokesperson did not comment.

Chicago-based Pearlmark, which in November struck a deal to sell a majority stake to the Connecticut-based asset manager Conning, is nearing a deal to sell the 33-story Tower 56 at 126 East 56th Street for a price around $110 million, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Read more

That sum will basically cover the loan held on the property by Blackstone, which lent Pearlmark $125 million in 2018 to refinance the property. That debt has either matured or is coming due shortly. Pearlmark is negotiating to retain a small piece of the property in the deal.

Pearlmark paid $158 million in 2008 to buy the boutique office building between Park and Lexington avenues and spent $30 million on improvements like a renovated lobby and updated mechanical system.

But the building has struggled to hold tenants in recent years. It stands only 80 percent occupied with an average of three years left on the remaining leases, according to marketing materials from Cushman & Wakefield, where a team led by Adam Spies, Doug Harmon and Josh King is overseeing the sale.

It’s a situation that’s set to play out over and over at buildings hit by weakening demand from the shift to hybrid work and an uncertain economy. Virtually all of the equity has been wiped from Pearlmark’s investment.

As mortgages come due this year, many office owners are expected to be in forced sale situations because their properties are worth less than the debt.

In CMBS alone, there are some $16 billion worth of commercial real estate loans in the city set to mature this year.

This is not the first bout of turmoil for Tower 56, which was built by British developer Howard Ronson’s HRO International in 1982. By the 1990s, the property’s value had fallen, and in 1996 lender Sakura Bank of Japan sold the $54 million note loan on the property for a figure that was reportedly less than 60 percent of its face value to a German-funded real estate investment trust.

The buyer was Cornerstone Properties, a real estate investment trust backed by Deutsche Bank, which negotiated to take the keys back from HRO.

The tower came under the ownership of Equity Office Properties in 2000 when it bought Cornerstone. And when Sam Zell sold his office REIT to Blackstone for $7 billion in 2007, Tower 56 was part of a portfolio of eight buildings the private equity giant flipped to Harry Macklowe.

When Macklowe couldn’t pay the mortgage he handed the property back to Deutsche Bank, which then sold it to Pearlmark in 2009.

But while Pearlmark is on the forced selling side on 56th Street, it’s looking to be on the other side of troubled deals elsewhere. The company, which has roughly $14 billion of assets under management, is raising $400 million to buy distressed properties in the Chicago area.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneInvestment Salesoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Amir Korangy
    Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
    Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
    Dumont Building at 515 Madison Avenue. Wikicommons
    Dumont Building defaults on $103M loan
    Dumont Building defaults on $103M loan
    From left: Standard International's Amar Lalvani and SIXTY Collective's Jason Pomeranc along with the SIXTY Soho Hotel (Getty, Facebook/SIXTY Soho)
    Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
    Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
    Blue Flag Partners' Jason Brown with 326 Front Street (LinkedIn, Getty, Greenporter Hotel)
    Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
    Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
    RXR's Scott Rechler (Getty)
    RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders
    RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders
    Investment Sales, Federal Reserve, Interest Rates, Real Estate Finance, Jay Powell
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.