Open Menu

Public Storage pressures rival Life Storage with $11B bid

Unsolicited offer comes after competitor rejected overtures since December

National /
Feb.February 06, 2023 10:22 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Public Storage CEO Joseph Russell, Jr. and Life Storage CEO Joseph Saffire (Getty, Public Storage, Life Storage)

From left: Public Storage CEO Joseph Russell, Jr. and Life Storage CEO Joseph Saffire (Getty, Public Storage, Life Storage)

After several failed attempts to push for a deal in private, Public Storage is taking its case to acquire one of its top rivals straight to shareholders.

Public Storage made an $11 billion unsolicited bid to acquire Life Storage, the Wall Street Journal reported. The all-stock proposal was cemented with a letter sent to Life Storage management on Sunday.

The proposal is worth roughly $129 per share. That’s a premium over Life Storage’s stock price, which closed at $110.58 before the weekend.

Public Storage’s push to acquire its rival started in earnest in December when the company privately communicated its desire to Life Storage, which responded that it wasn’t for sale, according to Public Storage.

A month later, Public Storage made its offer privately, the same one publicized this weekend. Life Storage again rejected the company, saying the offer wasn’t in the best interest of its shareholders.

Read more

In revealing the acquisition effort, Public Storage is aiming to put the pressure on Life Storage to negotiate.

Public Storage is the largest operator of self-storage space in the country. The company claimed to operate 9 percent of the self-storage square footage in the nation as of the end of 2021. The Glendale-based real estate investment trust had interests in more than 2,800 facilities at the end of September.

Self storage experienced a pandemic-era boom that lasted well into last year, with rent performance and demand on the rise. As of May, more than 131 million square feet of storage space is planned or under construction nationally, including about 50 million square feet expected to be delivered in 2022 that would increase the national stock by 9 percent.

Self storage has not been immune to investors’ waning appetite of pandemic-driven sectors, however, such as industrial real estate. The stocks of both Public Storage and Life Storage are down at least 15 percent in the last 12 months after peaking in April.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AcquisitionsIndustrial Real Estateself storage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cannabis shop, marijuana growing facilities
    Cannabis entrepreneurs pay premiums for real estate
    Cannabis entrepreneurs pay premiums for real estate
    125 Pompton Plains Crossroad in Wayne, NJ (Google Maps)
    Industrial is still hot: Monello planning 70K sf warehouse
    Industrial is still hot: Monello planning 70K sf warehouse
    122 8th Street in Passaic NJ, Stonemont Financial Group's Zack Markwell (Loopnet, Getty, Stonemont Financial Group)
    Warehouse rising from ashes of infamous Passaic fire
    Warehouse rising from ashes of infamous Passaic fire
    Warehouse buildings
    U.S. industrial sales dropped 30% toward normal in 2022
    U.S. industrial sales dropped 30% toward normal in 2022
    Rendering of 640 Columbia Street in Red Hook, 9-11 Metrotech Center and TerraCRG's Ofer Cohen
    Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
    Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
    A photo illustration of 182-22 150th Avenue in Springfield Gardens (Getty, Google Maps)
    NYC’s industrial market ends year with a bang
    NYC’s industrial market ends year with a bang
    10750 Oregon Road, Southold Town supervisor Scott Russell (Loopnet, Getty, Town of Southold)
    Moratorium planned to stop North Fork battery project
    Moratorium planned to stop North Fork battery project
    From left: Lessen CEO Jay McKee and SMS Assist CEO Marc Shiffman (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Lessen, SMS Assist)
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.