Open Menu

The Fed’s latest hike could kickstart mortgage demand

TRD’s “Deconstruct” now live on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible and more

National /
Feb.February 06, 2023 09:30 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
National Association of Realtors Senior Economist Nadia Evangelou

National Association of Realtors Senior Economist Nadia Evangelou

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week for the eighth time in less than a year, pushing the benchmark rate to its highest level since 2007.

That would seem to be bad news for a mortgage market that has seen demand slip amid higher financing costs.

But as Nadia Evangelou, senior economist at the National Association of Realtors, explains, the most recent increase signals there could be a light at the end of the rising-rate tunnel.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell approved a 25 basis point hike, down from the 75 basis point increases instituted through much of 2022 and below the 50 basis point bump he okayed in December.

That slowing pace signals that the rate raises are working, inflation is cooling and the Fed could pause increases sometime soon.

“We saw that mortgage rates fell this week, demonstrating that the market had likely already priced in the recent hike,” said Evangelou, pointing to rates that fell below 6 percent for the first time since September.

“In fact, we expect mortgage rates to continue that downward track,” she added.

Listen in for the lowdown on what the most recent hike means for home prices, sales volume and mortgage demand. Tune into the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or wherever you get your podcast fix.

 
Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    federal reserveHousing MarketMortgage Rates

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Investment Sales, Federal Reserve, Interest Rates, Real Estate Finance, Jay Powell
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage applications surge 25% in the new year as interest rates drop
    Mortgage applications surge 25% in the new year as interest rates drop
    A photo illustration of Blend Labs CEO Nima Ghamsari (Getty, Blend Labs)
    Digital mortgage firm Blend cuts 30% of staff
    Digital mortgage firm Blend cuts 30% of staff
    Home Sales, Housing Market, Redfin, Concessions
    With buyers holding the cards, more sellers sweeten resi deals
    With buyers holding the cards, more sellers sweeten resi deals
    Benjamin Franklin overlaid on top of a house
    C.R.E.A.M.: Cash rules everything around (the) market
    C.R.E.A.M.: Cash rules everything around (the) market
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage rates rise after 6-week slide
    Mortgage rates rise after 6-week slide
    From left: Vornado's Steve Roth, Mayor Eric Adams, Compass' Robert Reffkin, Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty; Illustration by Steven Dilakian)
    Daily Dirt wraps up real estate’s year
    Daily Dirt wraps up real estate’s year
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.