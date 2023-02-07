In the 1980s, two brothers converted some Bronx and Northern Manhattan rental buildings into co-ops and began selling the units. Then things went sideways.

The owners stopped mid-stream, passing the portfolio to an heir who didn’t resume sales — or do much of anything else. That created the real estate equivalent of a ticking time bomb.

Years turned into decades as the properties fell into disrepair. They had little cash in reserve, were operating at a deficit and had major capital needs.

But with a lazy sponsor subletting many units, the resident shareholders were powerless. Even if they could persuade the scion to make upgrades, what bank would lend to an aging co-op with many units being rented?

Something had to give. In November 2020, it did: Myles Horn’s Glacier Equities bought the 255 unsold apartments in the 499-unit portfolio, re-sold its shares in two of the nine buildings and focused on four Bronx properties with 130 unsold units.

What followed says a lot about what is right and wrong in real estate and politics today.

Ideally, Glacier would have renovated the buildings and given tenants insider discounts to purchase their apartments for about the same monthly payments as their rents. The co-ops — freed from lender-enraging sublets — would have refinanced and put the buildings in good stead.

The properties get spruced up, tenants turn into homeowners, Bronx politicians celebrate working-class housing and Glacier makes money. A win-win.

But this is New York. When told their apartments would be sold, many renters panicked and stopped returning Glacier’s calls. Then they stopped paying rent.

Glacier could neither leave the buildings in limbo nor sell the units with subletters in them. So it filed eviction notices, which any seasoned landlord could tell you is the only way to get some tenants’ attention.

Activists responded by staging a protest demanding that the state pass “good cause eviction,” even though the law wouldn’t apply to non-paying tenants. The demonstration, last February, generated headlines that would later complicate renters’ mortgage applications and one building’s attempt to refinance.

Activists mean well but sometimes give terrible advice. Those who protested Glacier are programmed to fight evictions, yet don’t see homeownership as a solution. They know tenants who lack a down payment or decent credit history struggle to get a mortgage. Unfortunately, they made it even harder by turning the Bronx subletters against Glacier and slamming the firm in the media.