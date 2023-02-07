Open Menu

UNICEF lists 70K sf FiDi office condo

Aid organization to downsize from three-story HQ at 125 Maiden Lane

New York /
Feb.February 07, 2023 12:20 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
UNICEF's Michael Nyenhuis with 125 Maiden Lane

UNICEF’s Michael Nyenhuis with 125 Maiden Lane (125 Maiden Lane, Getty, UNICEF)

A major aid organizations isn’t doing any favors for believers of the Manhattan office market.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund listed its three-story office condo in the Financial District for sale, Crain’s reported. The 70,000-square-foot space is part of 125 Maiden Lane.

UNICEF purchased the space in 2007 for $29.9 million from the Empire State Development Corporation. At the time, the organization was looking to expand, moving from a 55,000-square-foot space. Sixteen years later, it is looking to downsize.

The organization told the outlet it doesn’t have the same need for a permanent large space after adopting a hybrid work policy during the pandemic.

CBRE’s Daniel Kaplan and Justin Arzi are marketing the condo, which doesn’t have a specific asking price. The condo can be sold in totality or purchased by individual floor. Agents at CBRE are also helping UNICEF in its hunt for a new space.

Companies of all shapes and sizes have been reducing their office footprints in Manhattan as a lack of full-time occupancy has dragged on for three years. Meta and KPMG are among the companies reducing their office space in the borough by a large volume, the latter planning a 40 percent cutdown as it consolidates at 2 Manhattan West.

Office occupancy is slowly recovering across the country, hitting a benchmark of 50 percent benchmark in late January. New York City’s office attendance rose to almost 60 percent on a Tuesday tracked by Kastle Systems, but fell to 26.5 percent on Friday). Along with uneven attendance is uncertainty over if occupancy has peaked and if not, how much higher it could possibly trend.

Coming off a brutal fourth quarter, office leasing showed some momentum last month, according to Colliers. Nevertheless, the availability rate stubbornly remained at 17 percent after 150,000 square feet were added to the subleasing market.

[/readmore]

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    125 maiden laneFinancial Districtoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RXR's Scott Rechler
    Rechler responds: RXR boss on health of his office portfolio
    Rechler responds: RXR boss on health of his office portfolio
    Tower 56 at 126 East 56th Street with Pearlmark’s Stephen Quazzo and Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray
    Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices
    Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices
    Amir Korangy
    Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
    Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
    Dumont Building at 515 Madison Avenue. Wikicommons
    Dumont Building defaults on $103M loan
    Dumont Building defaults on $103M loan
    RXR's Scott Rechler (Getty)
    RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders
    RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    Northwind's Ran Eliasaf, 125 Greenwich and Bizzi & Partners’ Davide Bizzi
    125 Greenwich is back in the game: Supertall condo lands financing
    125 Greenwich is back in the game: Supertall condo lands financing
    Vornado's Steve Roth with 1540 Broadway
    Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
    Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.