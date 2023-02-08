Open Menu

Cardboard magnate sells Carhart Mansion duplex for $20M

Dennis Mehiel’s Carnegie Hill home finally finds buyer after 15 years on and off market

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2023 12:50 PM
By Sheridan Wall | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dennis and Karen Mehiel with 3 East 95th Street

Dennis and Karen Mehiel with 3 East 95th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion.

The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about 15 years. The couple relisted their home last September for $24 million and went into contract less than a month later.

The Mehiels purchased the Carnegie Hill duplex in 2005 for $15.8 million and put it on the market just three years later. In 2014, the Mehiels upped the asking price to $35 million — more than double what they originally paid. In 2020, they relisted the apartment for $28.4 million.

The unit includes a living room with 19-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, balcony, eat-in kitchen and gym. The primary suite includes two private studies and dressing room.

Built in 1916, the 7-story, 87-foot-wide limestone mansion was designed by Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer and later converted to a four-unit boutique condo. The building’s other residents include luxury footwear designer Tamara Mellon.

Brown Harris Stevens’ Richard Ziegelasch and The Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin had the listing.

Aside from his corrugated cardboard manufacturing business, Dennis Mehiel is also known as a prominent Democratic donor. He hosted fundraisers for Kathy Hochul in his home and reportedly helped convince Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump in 2020. Mehiel also ran for lieutenant governor in New York back in 2002.

Mehiel and his wife currently live in a $10.8 million apartment at the famed Dakota co-op on the Upper West Side. The couple purchased the unit last May, 20 years after the board rejected his bid to buy in the building after renting a friend’s unit from 1999 to the early 2000s.

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
147-149 Madison Avenue, Columbia Property Trust’s Adam Frazier (Genjsler, Getty, Columbia Property Trust)
Columbia Property Trust takes haircut on 149 Madison
Columbia Property Trust takes haircut on 149 Madison
Fairfield Properties’ Michael Broxmeyer and 405 East Main Street in Bay Shore (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Victor Sigoura and 109 East 79th Street
Life after Naftali: Sigoura breaks out with UES project
Life after Naftali: Sigoura breaks out with UES project
45-07 45th Street, Sunnyside (Getty, Google Maps)
Ampiera Group plans 85K sf resi project in Sunnyside
Ampiera Group plans 85K sf resi project in Sunnyside
Zombie hand in front of J-51 tombstone
Might as well be dead? J-51 reboot may not be enough
Might as well be dead? J-51 reboot may not be enough
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.