Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion.

The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about 15 years. The couple relisted their home last September for $24 million and went into contract less than a month later.

The Mehiels purchased the Carnegie Hill duplex in 2005 for $15.8 million and put it on the market just three years later. In 2014, the Mehiels upped the asking price to $35 million — more than double what they originally paid. In 2020, they relisted the apartment for $28.4 million.

The unit includes a living room with 19-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, balcony, eat-in kitchen and gym. The primary suite includes two private studies and dressing room.

Built in 1916, the 7-story, 87-foot-wide limestone mansion was designed by Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer and later converted to a four-unit boutique condo. The building’s other residents include luxury footwear designer Tamara Mellon.

Brown Harris Stevens’ Richard Ziegelasch and The Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin had the listing.

Aside from his corrugated cardboard manufacturing business, Dennis Mehiel is also known as a prominent Democratic donor. He hosted fundraisers for Kathy Hochul in his home and reportedly helped convince Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump in 2020. Mehiel also ran for lieutenant governor in New York back in 2002.

Mehiel and his wife currently live in a $10.8 million apartment at the famed Dakota co-op on the Upper West Side. The couple purchased the unit last May, 20 years after the board rejected his bid to buy in the building after renting a friend’s unit from 1999 to the early 2000s.