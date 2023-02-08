Open Menu

Fashion exec’s Tribeca townhouse sells for $24M

Deal for Mickey Drexler’s 464 Greenwich Street asked $30M

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2023 04:20 PM
By Sheridan Wall
A photo illustration of Mickey Drexler and 464 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)

A photo illustration of Mickey Drexler and 464 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Fashion executive Mickey Drexler sold his eccentric Tribeca townhouse for $23.5 million.

The former CEO of J. Crew and Gap traded 464 Greenwich Street to an unknown LLC for $2,600 per square foot, property documents show. The 9,000-square-foot pad hit the market in 2021, asking $30 million.

Drexler bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $5.5 million in 2008. He initially listed the townhouse for $30 million in May 2016, according to Streeteasy. After about eight months, Drexler dropped the price to $27.5 million and pulled it off the market shortly after.

Built in 1892, the property once served as a coffee-roasting plant for companies including the Turkish & Arabian Coffee Company, whose signage is still featured on the building’s exterior. It was later converted into a single-family home by famed French architect Thierry Despont. 

Known for its quirky design, the five-floor, 24-foot-wide townhouse boasts a medley of bold colors, funky light fixtures and an eccentric art collection.

The property also features a living room with 12-foot ceilings, custom eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, rooftop terrace, gym, sauna, cellar and commercial-sized elevator. 

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman had the listing.

Read more

Drexler appears to have shifted his focus in the last decade to building out his Miami property portfolio. The former fashion executive currently controls about 1.3 contiguous waterfront acres near North Bay Road. 

Drexler, now the chairman and CEO of apparel company Alex Mill, and his wife, Peggy, purchased their North Bay home from Calvin Klein for $12.9 million in 2017. The couple then bought a neighboring lot for $13.7 million the following year and another for $16.5 million in 2021.

