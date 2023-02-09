Open Menu

Hot winter: Manhattan rent is highest ever for January

New York prices continue to defy national decline

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2023 07:05 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NYC Rental Market, rents, Douglas Elliman, Jonathan Miller, Miller Samuel

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

National rent trackers see prices slipping further this year. But not in New York City.

The median Manhattan rent rose 1.2 percent from December to January to $4,097, the third-highest on record and highest ever for the month, according to a report by the appraiser Jonathan Miller for Douglas Elliman.

Typically, rents cool in winter as renters save apartment hunting for the spring.

But weak supply and a premium-priced housing market has continued to fan demand for rentals.

The number of new leases in Manhattan expanded annually for the first time in three months and the vacancy rate fell month-over-month to 2.5 percent — the first dip in nine months.

Brokers, however, say Manhattan rents’ modest rise last month is more of the same: rents holding steady at near-record levels. Since their July peak, New York rents have slipped in four months and risen in two, but never by more than 2.1 percent in either direction. Miller has characterized the trend as prices plateauing.

“This is just where we’re going to be,” said Hal Gavzie, leasing director at Douglas Elliman. “The next several months will be pretty consistent.”

The median rent in Brooklyn last month was the second highest ever, and both the average and median rent in Queens hit all-time highs.

Nationally, the wave of multifamily project completions, which reached a 50-year high over the past two years, has helped meet demand and pull down rents, NBC reported.

And though RentCafe calculated that New York was on pace to deliver the most new apartments of any metro area last year — over 28,000 — that hasn’t satisfied the demand.

Given population growth, New York City apartment construction is 10 years behind where it should be, REBNY’s head of planning Basha Gerhards told NY1.

As a result, Miller said he was “skeptical the current pipeline will make any difference in affordability.”

As it stands, luxury rentals and subsidized housing are the only projects that pencil out without a tax abatement akin to 421a.

“The rental housing stock of mid- to entry-price rental has remained static for decades,” Miller said.

It’s also possible that slipping mortgage rates could boost home purchases and allow aspiring buyers to exit the rental market.

Miller said that would likely reduce pressure on the rental market, but not so much that rents decline.

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
SL Green’s Marc Holliday with 245 Park Avenue
Here are the top NYC i-sales of 2022
Here are the top NYC i-sales of 2022
Hilton Grand CEO Mark Wang (left), 54 Madison Partners' Henry Silverman and 12 East 48th Street
Hilton Grand Vacations buys Midtown timeshares for $136M
Hilton Grand Vacations buys Midtown timeshares for $136M
A photo illustration of Mickey Drexler and 464 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)
Fashion exec’s Tribeca townhouse sells for $24M
Fashion exec’s Tribeca townhouse sells for $24M
BentallGreenOak’s Sonny Kalsi and Related’s Jeff Blau; 2100 49th Avenue and 2109 Borden Avenue in Long Island City, Queens (Google Maps), Getty, Related, BentallGreenOak)
Related to walk away from empty LIC office campus
Related to walk away from empty LIC office campus
From left: BWH Hotel Group's Larry Cuculic and Hilton's Christopher Nassetta (Getty, Notre Dame, Hilton)
Hospitality companies target rival properties
Hospitality companies target rival properties
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.