Open Menu

LoanDepot’s Anthony Hsieh out as exec chair over proxy battle

Founder and former CEO clashed with board over nomination

National /
Feb.February 09, 2023 12:28 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of loanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh (Getty)

A photo illustration of loanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh (Getty)

LoanDepot has parted ways with its founder after the former executive’s clash with the board of the direct-to-consumer lender escalated into a proxy fight.

Anthony Hsieh “stepped down” from his role as executive chairman Wednesday, the company announced, saying the decision came “pursuant to a mutual agreement unanimously approved” by loanDepot’s board of directors.

However, Hsieh, who will continue to chair the board of directors, said he was ousted over a public spat with the company board.

The former executive’s tensions with company leaders boiled over when he submitted Steven Ozonian to be on the board of directors. The company said this week it is evaluating Ozonian’s candidacy, but the process hit a snag when Hsieh disclosed his plan to effectively replace director Pamela Patenaude; Hsieh said he controlled 57 percent of the voting power.

Board member Dawn Lepore called it “surprising and disappointing” that Hsieh tried undercutting the process for adding to the board of directors.

Hsieh refuted the company’s characterization of events in a letter to shareholders, all but saying he was being forced out, Inman reported. He said his nomnation of Ozonian was part of his “obligation” to act as the company’s largest single stockholder.

Hsieh later distributed his own press release to “correct the record” on the company’s claims. In the release, Hsieh said he was terminated before he formally nominated Ozonian and hasn’t been given indications that Ozonian is being seriously considered for a board spot.

Read more

Ozonian has been the CEO of Williston Financial Group for the past five years and serves on the board of directors for LendingTree, Attom Data and Inside Real Estate. Patenaude has been on the board of directors since 2021 and has held roles including a board of directors spot with the National Housing Conference and as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during Donald Trump’s administration.

The company, like most other lenders, struggled when the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates last year, causing mortgage rates to nearly double in a matter of months. LoanDepot sought to enact $400 million in cost-trimming measures and shed more than 5,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    loanDepotMortgage RatesMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo illustration of Ribbon Home CEO Shaival Shah and Orchard Technologies CEO Court Cunningham carrying homes
    Power buyers saddled with homes
    Power buyers saddled with homes
    National Association of Realtors Senior Economist Nadia Evangelou
    The Fed’s latest hike could kickstart mortgage demand
    The Fed’s latest hike could kickstart mortgage demand
    A photo illustration of Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward and Gainesville, Florida (Getty, Harvey Ward)
    NIMBYs triumph in Florida upzoning battle
    NIMBYs triumph in Florida upzoning battle
    25 Cactus, Irvine, CA and Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols lists Irvine mansion for $10M
    Albert Pujols lists Irvine mansion for $10M
    Fromk left: Mauricio Umansky, Christian Ulbrich, and Scott Rechler
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    RXR's Scott Rechler, Tamir Shemesh, Richard Meruelo, and Maria Meruelo (Getty, Serhant, Coldwell Banker)
    Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
    Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
    Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing
    Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing
    Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    The housing correction is a tale of two markets
    The housing correction is a tale of two markets
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.