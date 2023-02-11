Open Menu

Hines finally pulling out of Russia

Houston-based investment firm has $2.3B in assets there

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 11, 2023 12:05 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hines' Jeffrey Hines, Moscow

Hines’ Jeffrey Hines (Hines, Getty)

A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, real estate investment giant Hines is readying its exit from Vladimir Putin’s country.

In recent months, the Houston-based investment firm has sold assets in Russia and started dismantling its business there, Bisnow reported. Hines began considering pulling out of the country a year ago, but didn’t publicly indicate it was doing so.

Various sanctions on Russia and its political and business leaders have made it harder for foreign businesses to leave.

“The process is complex and requires us to be fully compliant with multiple sanctions, government requirements and necessary regulatory approvals,” a Hines spokesperson told the publication.

Hines has been operating in Russia since the 1990s, often investing in assets in tandem with partners. The company has $2.3 billion in assets under management there and employs 236 people.

At the time of last February’s invasion, the company listed 11 owned or managed assets in Russia. That’s down to nine, as the 14-story Ducat Place III in Moscow and a phase of outlet village Belaya Dacha have been wiped from the firm’s website.

Hines’ remaining assets include its biggest Russian investment, a 50 percent stake in Moscow’s Metropolis shopping center, purchased from Morgan Stanley a decade ago in a deal that valued the asset at $1.2 billion. CalPERS is a partner in that stake.

In the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion, other real estate companies quickly made their intentions clear. Commercial real estate firms Knight Frank and Savills suspended operations and Colliers discontinued operations in Russia and Belarus.

Brokers leaving the market had the advantage of light asset holdings in the country, though. For a company like Hines or Ikea, exiting the country means selling assets and sanctions make that a significant challenge.

Researchers who evaluated 1,400 EU or G7-based companies determined that only 8.5 percent of them had fully exited the country by the end of last year. Russian commercial real estate volumes hit approximately $3 billion last year, according to CORE.XP, growing significantly year-over-year because of the sale of properties by foreign owners.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hinesRussia

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ESPRIT's William Pak with 160 Varick Street (Hudson Properties, Getty, ESPRIT)
    Esprit leases Hudson Square HQ for US return
    Esprit leases Hudson Square HQ for US return
    From left: Turnbridge Equities founder Andrew Joblon and Hines' Jeff Hines with 397-447 Ferry Street (Hines, Getty)
    Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center
    Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center
    Hines' Dusty Harris and Gensler's Steven Paynter (Hines, Gensler)
    Hines reveals secret sauce behind office-to-resi conversions
    Hines reveals secret sauce behind office-to-resi conversions
    Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska with 11 East 64th Street, and 12 Gay Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Russian oligarch’s NYC property manager arrested for violating sanctions
    Russian oligarch’s NYC property manager arrested for violating sanctions
    Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 19 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton (Google Maps, Getty, Aleshru/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Feds search Russian oligarch’s Southampton, 515 Park Avenue homes
    Feds search Russian oligarch’s Southampton, 515 Park Avenue homes
    Vladislav Doronin of OKO Group (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Vlad Doronin denied business in Russia. Court filings suggest otherwise
    Vlad Doronin denied business in Russia. Court filings suggest otherwise
    Sovcombank board member Mikhail Vasilyevich Klyukin and renderings of 238 East 3rd Street (left) and 192 8th Avenue (right) (Sovcombank, Compass, iStock)
    Sanctioned Russian’s disputed developer in attempt to “blow up” projects, suit says
    Sanctioned Russian’s disputed developer in attempt to “blow up” projects, suit says
    President Joe Biden (Getty Images, iStock)
    House to Biden: Seize and sell Russian real estate
    House to Biden: Seize and sell Russian real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.