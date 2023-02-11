Open Menu

Maryland real estate agent faces arson charges

Officials say Trey Rider torched his home on Thanksgiving Day last year

Feb.February 11, 2023 05:05 PM
By TRD Staff
House fire, arson, hands in hand cuffs, lit match

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

A Maryland real estate agent has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly burning down his home on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Fred “Trey” Rider III was charged with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and two counts of threatening arson after it took firefighters more than half an hour to put out the blaze, The Star Democrat reported. Firefighters had to use a tanker task force to battle the flames.

The fire completely destroyed the single-family home at 27930 Peach Orchard Road in Easton, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day last year. Damages of the structure and personal items inside added up to $800,000 and Rider’s family has been displaced.

Firefighters on scene said both of the home’s driveways were blocked with Rider’s truck and golf cart and multiple people on site had to push the cart to the side to make way for the fire engines. Deputy State Fire Marshal Shayne McKinney said deputies who responded to the scene said that based on evidence inside the home, they believed Rider had attempted to take his life when he lit the fire.

Deputies called in the Maryland State Police aviation unit and a Caroline County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound to look for Rider.

Investigators said someone close to Rider said he clearly indicated his plans to harm himself that evening and asked to be left alone after they tried to call him multiple times. The source said Rider told them he was lighting the house on fire while he was on the phone with them.

Police arrested Rider this week after getting an arrest warrant last month. He has been released on a $20,000 unsecured bond. He faces up to 75 years in prison and $105,000 in fines. His preliminary inquiry is set for March 17.

 — Victoria Pruitt

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.