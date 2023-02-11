Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder lists Potomac home for $49M

This is one turnover Dan Snyder is hoping for.

Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders publicly listed the 15-acre River House property in Potomac, Maryland, for $49 million, the Washington Business Journal reported. The property includes a 30,000-square-foot French chateau-inspired main house that was built in 2004.

Snyder, who along with his wife Tanya is considering offers to sell the NFL team amid several scandals, bought most of the property at 11900 River Road from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor for $8.64 million in July 2000. He then bought and added six additional parcels to the estate.

The couple doesn’t live in the five-bedroom, 13.5-bathroom mansion anymore and listing agent Heather Corey said she has privately shown the property to prospective buyers over the past year.

The house includes a limestone fireplace, two-story reception hall and four bedroom suites on the second level. The primary suite spans the entire third level and includes a sitting room, private terrace, two spa-like bathrooms and a massive, mirrored walk-in closet. An office with built-in bookshelves is also located on the third floor.

The home has a commercial-grade kitchen, breakfast solarium, gym, spa lounge, library, wine cellar, club room and home movie theater.

If the home sells for the asking price, it will break the record for most expensive home sale in Greater Washington, which is already held by Snyder. The asking price is $1 million more than the $48 million Snyder paid for the 16.5-acre River View estate, located between Old Town Alexandria and George Washington’s Mount Vernon in November 2021. Corey also brokered that sale.

The River House property also includes a basketball court, swimming pool, walking trails, motor court, 12-car garage, two-bedroom guest house, gate house and a house manager’s residence with offices and a conference room.

