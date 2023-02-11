Open Menu

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder lists Potomac home for $49M

Property has been privately listed for years

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 11, 2023 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dan Snyder and 11900 River Road, Potomac, Maryland

Dan Snyder and 11900 River Road, Potomac, Maryland (Getty, Google Maps)

This is one turnover Dan Snyder is hoping for.

Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders publicly listed the 15-acre River House property in Potomac, Maryland, for $49 million, the Washington Business Journal reported. The property includes a 30,000-square-foot French chateau-inspired main house that was built in 2004.

Snyder, who along with his wife Tanya is considering offers to sell the NFL team amid several scandals, bought most of the property at 11900 River Road from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor for $8.64 million in July 2000. He then bought and added six additional parcels to the estate.

The couple doesn’t live in the five-bedroom, 13.5-bathroom mansion anymore and listing agent Heather Corey said she has privately shown the property to prospective buyers over the past year.

The house includes a limestone fireplace, two-story reception hall and four bedroom suites on the second level. The primary suite spans the entire third level and includes a sitting room, private terrace, two spa-like bathrooms and a massive, mirrored walk-in closet. An office with built-in bookshelves is also located on the third floor.

The home has a commercial-grade kitchen, breakfast solarium, gym, spa lounge, library, wine cellar, club room and home movie theater.

If the home sells for the asking price, it will break the record for most expensive home sale in Greater Washington, which is already held by Snyder. The asking price is $1 million more than the $48 million Snyder paid for the 16.5-acre River View estate, located between Old Town Alexandria and George Washington’s Mount Vernon in November 2021. Corey also brokered that sale.

The River House property also includes a basketball court, swimming pool, walking trails, motor court, 12-car garage, two-bedroom guest house, gate house and a house manager’s residence with offices and a conference room.

— Victoria Pruitt

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateWashington D.C.

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
From left: Aegis Capital's Robert Eide and Jemcap's Peter Marsh along with 332 Parsonage Lane in Sagaponack, Long Island (Getty, Aegis Capital, Jemcap, Google Maps)
Citing typo, buyer aims to cancel $14M Hamptons deal
Citing typo, buyer aims to cancel $14M Hamptons deal
Jennifer Lawrence with 443 Greenwich
Jennifer Lawrence sells 443 Greenwich condo for $10M
Jennifer Lawrence sells 443 Greenwich condo for $10M
A photo illustration of Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich, Connecticut (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty/Leslie Mcelwreath)
Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
Parplus Partners' James Carney, Dune Road in Bridgehampton (Yahoo Finance, Google Maps, Getty)
Financier sells Dune Road home for $35M
Financier sells Dune Road home for $35M
Leslie Alexander with 18 Gramercy Park South
Former NBA owner drops Gramercy Park penthouse ask to $44M
Former NBA owner drops Gramercy Park penthouse ask to $44M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.