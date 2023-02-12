Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry.

“Generally none of us are dictators. No matter our title, we work in consensus.” Manhattan Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who chairs the Assembly’s housing committee, on a Community Housing Improvement Program that seeks a rent reset for stabilized units when a tenant vacates. Rosenthal said a rent-reset bill would be “a non-starter,” but that her opposition wouldn’t doom the proposal.

“We cannot solve the housing crisis if the people in the backyard of the project can veto the entire proposal. Sites like this are about as good as you can get in a built-out, residential neighborhood.” Open New York’s senior policy director Andrew Fine on the opposition to Plaza Realty’s proposal to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.

“Brooklyn is cooling. The big stuff is largely sold.” Marketproof CEO Kael Goodman on the condo market, which saw Manhattan hold somewhat steady.

“I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale.” Tamir Shemesh, in a statement, referencing Nest Seekers International chief executive Eddie Shapiro. Shemesh joined Nest after being terminated from Serhant.

“I’m trying not to starve.” South Florida broker Stefano Santoro, joking about attending real estate events to get free breakfast. Brokers have had fewer commercial deals in South Florida, compared to this time last year.

“They’re making decisions like they should only be worried about dealing with the pandemic and distributed work. What they should be paying attention to is the impact that ChatGPT will have on their tenants, and they’re not.” The Real Deal publisher Amir Korangy on ChatGPT.

“You all have been left out. You are not included in the discussion.” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, expressing sympathy with small landlords and outrage at what has become a complicated bureaucratic assortment of moratoria and emergency orders.

“My children have been sick. I have a newborn, who they seem to care nothing about, who recently got diagnosed with RSV.” South Side resident Minister Sivi Miles, calling for his landlord to return heat to his apartments or help him find a place to live.