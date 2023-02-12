Open Menu

They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week

From Linda Rosenthal to Kathryn Barger, here’s what got our attention

National /
Feb.February 12, 2023 09:05 AM
By Ted Glanzer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tamir Shemesh, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (Nestseekers, County of Los Angeles, Getty)

Tamir Shemesh, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (Nestseekers, County of Los Angeles, Getty)

Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry.

“Generally none of us are dictators. No matter our title, we work in consensus.” Manhattan Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who chairs the Assembly’s housing committee, on a Community Housing Improvement Program that seeks a rent reset for stabilized units when a tenant vacates. Rosenthal said a rent-reset bill would be “a non-starter,” but that her opposition wouldn’t doom the proposal.

“We cannot solve the housing crisis if the people in the backyard of the project can veto the entire proposal. Sites like this are about as good as you can get in a built-out, residential neighborhood.” Open New York’s senior policy director Andrew Fine on the opposition to Plaza Realty’s proposal to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.

“Brooklyn is cooling. The big stuff is largely sold.” Marketproof CEO Kael Goodman on the condo market, which saw Manhattan hold somewhat steady.

“I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale.” Tamir Shemesh, in a statement, referencing Nest Seekers International chief executive Eddie Shapiro. Shemesh joined Nest after being terminated from Serhant

“I’m trying not to starve.” South Florida broker Stefano Santoro, joking about attending real estate events to get free breakfast. Brokers have had fewer commercial deals in South Florida, compared to this time last year.

“They’re making decisions like they should only be worried about dealing with the pandemic and distributed work. What they should be paying attention to is the impact that ChatGPT will have on their tenants, and they’re not.” The Real Deal publisher Amir Korangy on ChatGPT.

“You all have been left out. You are not included in the discussion.” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, expressing sympathy with small landlords and outrage at what has become a complicated bureaucratic assortment of moratoria and emergency orders. 

“My children have been sick. I have a newborn, who they seem to care nothing about, who recently got diagnosed with RSV.” South Side resident Minister Sivi Miles, calling for his landlord to return heat to his apartments or help him find a place to live.

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
amir korangyAndre FineChatGPTKael Goodmanlinda rosenthalMarketproofNest Seekers InternationalSerhanttamir shemesh

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tamir Shemesh and Nest Seekers’ CEO Eddie Shapiro
Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
Amir Korangy
Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
Amir Korangy: ChatGPT is something to lose sleep over
Tamir Shemesh and Ryan Serhant
Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant
Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant
Seth Weissman, John Catsimatidis, Mayor Eric Adams
They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
From left: Robert Reffkin and Rupert Murdoch (Getty, Compass)
ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
HAL 9000 luxury mansion
We asked ChatGPT to write a luxe home listing. Here’s what we got
We asked ChatGPT to write a luxe home listing. Here’s what we got
Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman and Serhant's Ryan Serhant
Ryan Serhant offered to coach Brown Harris agents. It didn’t go well.
Ryan Serhant offered to coach Brown Harris agents. It didn’t go well.
Guest, Marzenna Wawrzaszek, Ryan Serhant, Brian Chan
Photos: Inside Serhant’s holiday party
Photos: Inside Serhant’s holiday party
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.