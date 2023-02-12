Open Menu

Watch: What the increase in millionaire renters means

There were three times as many millionaire rental households in 2020 than in 2015

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 12, 2023 12:05 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Resi Rundown with Hiten Samtani

The Resi Rundown with Hiten Samtani

Owning a home may be the hallmark of the American Dream, but not necessarily so for millionaires, according to The Real Deal’s Hiten Samntani in the latest edition of Resi Rundown.

High mortgage rates, soaring home prices and the flexibility that comes with not laying down roots all play into wealthy millennials and members of generations X and Z renting their homes. 

In 2020, there were close to 2,500 millionaire rental households in New York City, according to a study by RentCafe. And there were nearly 3,400 millionaire households nationwide in 2020, a record high and three times as many as there were five years prior. Most other millionaire renters were in coastal cities such as Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The number of millionaire rental households in San Francisco rose 1,629 percent, from 17 in 2015 to 294 in 2020, the study says. Los Angeles also saw a significant increase, 361 percent, to 143 in 2020. D.C. had 121 millionaire renters.

“Often homebuyers are struck with the realization that their new property needs more maintenance than expected,” the study says. “Couple this with the flexibility of moving between cities to pursue new career opportunities and you can see why even the most affluent sometimes choose to rent their home. Additionally, some high-earners, including some millionaires, prefer to funnel their cash into other types of assets that hold value.”

The fallout may be that developers focus on luxury rental projects rather than condominiums. 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
luxury homesNew York residential real estateResi RundownResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
James Dolan, Lil Wayne (Getty)
Here’s your Super Sunday real estate week in review
Here’s your Super Sunday real estate week in review
House fire, arson, hands in hand cuffs, lit match
Maryland real estate agent faces arson charges
Maryland real estate agent faces arson charges
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Rent growth slows to 20-month low
Rent growth slows to 20-month low
A photo illustration of loanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh (Getty)
LoanDepot’s Anthony Hsieh out as exec chair over proxy battle
LoanDepot’s Anthony Hsieh out as exec chair over proxy battle
A photo illustration of Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward and Gainesville, Florida (Getty, Harvey Ward)
NIMBYs triumph in Florida upzoning battle
NIMBYs triumph in Florida upzoning battle
25 Cactus, Irvine, CA and Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols lists Irvine mansion for $10M
Albert Pujols lists Irvine mansion for $10M
Fromk left: Mauricio Umansky, Christian Ulbrich, and Scott Rechler
They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
RXR's Scott Rechler, Tamir Shemesh, Richard Meruelo, and Maria Meruelo (Getty, Serhant, Coldwell Banker)
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.