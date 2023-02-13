Open Menu

Bally’s eyes casino bid at Trump’s Bronx golf course

Gaming firm first to propose a plan in the borough

New York /
Feb.February 13, 2023 05:28 PM
By TRD Staff
From left: Bally’s Soo Kim, Donald Trump, and Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point (Getty, Bally's)

Bally’s is looking to enter New York’s casino sweepstakes with a pitch for a facility next to Donald Trump’s golf course.

The gaming company is discussing the proposal of a casino on 17 acres of the Trump Organization’s golf course at Ferry Point in the Bronx, the New York Post reported. The potential proposal is the only one slated for the borough as several developers, in partnership with household entertainment names, have pitched projects for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. 

Details about the plan are sparse so far, but Bally’s would operate the casino on 10 acres and use the other seven acres for green space or another use, like housing for workers. The end goal for Bally’s would be to take over the entire 300-acre site.

Bally’s confirmed it was eyeing the Bronx for a casino, but the Trump Organization — a previous proprietor of casinos in Atlantic City — did not comment to the Post. Bronx councilperson Marjorie Velazquez expressed support of a casino in her district.

To land the casino, however, Bally’s is going to need to outplay a number of high rollers looking to reel in their own casino in the coming months. Other planned bids for casino licenses in the city include Related Companies at Hudson Yards, SL Green in Times Square, the Soloviev Group in Midtown, along with  proposals in Flushing, Nassau Coliseum and Coney Island.

The state is poised to hand out three licenses for downstate casinos. Resorts World/Genting at Aqueduct in Queens and the Empire City/MGM at Yonkers are potential frontrunners, as the properties already operate as slot parlors. 

Bally’s push in New York City comes as it tries to bring Chicago’s first casino to life. The company last year won a $200 million bid to buy the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center plan in River West. However, a recent lease extension by Alden Global Capital could pose problems for the development. 

New York City doesn’t have an official hand in the casino selection, but it does have a recent track record of tension with Trump’s golf course. Mayor Bill de Blasio tried kicking the Trump Organization out of its management role in 2021, citing the former president’s connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

However, a judge ruled in April the city’s reasoning behind the axing was flawed and Trump could resume management at the course.

— Holden Walter-Warner




