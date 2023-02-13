Open Menu

Park Avenue co-op led uptick in Manhattan luxury contracts

Just two of 25 homes under contract asked $10M+

New York /
Feb.February 13, 2023 02:35 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 160 Wooster Street and 778 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

From left: 160 Wooster Street and 778 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Manhattan’s luxury market is getting busier, but not much pricier.

The borough cracked 20 contracts last week for the second straight period, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes in the borough asking $4 million or more. But despite the rise in activity, the volume came in short in the second week in a row that only two properties asking $10 million or more went into contract.

The most expensive home to enter contract last week was the 12th-floor unit at 778 Park Avenue, with an asking price of $27.9 million. The co-op, which had been on and off the market since January 2021, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The living room, library and formal dining room all have fireplaces and overlook Park Avenue, as does the primary suite. The unit also has two powder rooms and four staff rooms.

The co-op board does not allow mortgage financing and renovations must take place from May 15 to September 15.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was PHB at 160 Wooster Street, asking $14.5 million. A buyer who already lives in the building signed for the unit in an off-market deal.

The 3,200-square-foot duplex spans the sixth and seventh floors and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two powder rooms. The upper floor has a 49-foot great room with 20-foot ceilings and a fireplace. The great room opens onto a 1,500-square-foot terrace, which also has a fireplace.

The seller paid $6.4 million in 2007 for the condo in the 15-unit building.

Read more

Of the 25 homes to enter contract last week, 16 were condos, five were co-ops, two were condops and two were townhouses.

The homes combined for a total asking price volume of $174.4 million, with average asking just under $7 million and a median asking price of $5.6 million. The average home spent 529 days on the market and received a 5 percent discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattanolshan realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Slack’s Stewart Butterfield and Away’s Jen Rubio with 3636 Clay Street, San Francisco
    Power couple builds up $140M real estate portfolio
    Power couple builds up $140M real estate portfolio
    Dan Snyder and 11900 River Road, Potomac, Maryland
    Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder lists Potomac home for $49M
    Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder lists Potomac home for $49M
    From left: Aegis Capital's Robert Eide and Jemcap's Peter Marsh along with 332 Parsonage Lane in Sagaponack, Long Island (Getty, Aegis Capital, Jemcap, Google Maps)
    Citing typo, buyer aims to cancel $14M Hamptons deal
    Citing typo, buyer aims to cancel $14M Hamptons deal
    Jennifer Lawrence with 443 Greenwich
    Jennifer Lawrence sells 443 Greenwich condo for $10M
    Jennifer Lawrence sells 443 Greenwich condo for $10M
    A photo illustration of Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich, Connecticut (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty/Leslie Mcelwreath)
    Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
    Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
    Parplus Partners' James Carney, Dune Road in Bridgehampton (Yahoo Finance, Google Maps, Getty)
    Financier sells Dune Road home for $35M
    Financier sells Dune Road home for $35M
    A photo illustration of Mickey Drexler and 464 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Fashion exec’s Tribeca townhouse sells for $24M
    Fashion exec’s Tribeca townhouse sells for $24M
    Tamir Shemesh and Nest Seekers’ CEO Eddie Shapiro
    Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
    Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.