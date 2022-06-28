Open Menu

River North office building triples in value since 2014

West Walton Street building in $14M sale-leaseback to Spanish investor

Chicago /
Jun.June 28, 2022 07:53 AM
By Rachel Herzog and Sam Lounsberry
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
311 W Walton Street (LoopNet)

311 W Walton Street (LoopNet)

A five-story office building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood sold for more than triple the price it last traded for eight years ago, underscoring the value of sale-leaseback deals outside the city’s central business district.

A Spanish investor purchased the 41,000 square foot property at 311 West Walton Street for $14.4 million in a deal that closed June 22, according to Miami real estate investment and management firm Azora Exan, which represented the buyer. The deal is a sale-leaseback, meaning the property is sold then immediately leased back to the building’s sole tenant, Chicago marketing firm AgencyEA.

The property last sold for $4.6 million in 2014, Cook County public records show. The buyer is “a private ultra-high net worth investor from Spain,” said Azora Exan’s Thania Potosome, declining to provide the buyer’s name.

At its sale price, just under the $15 million asking price, it offers the new owner a 6.2 percent cap rate, a measure of rental income after expenses divided by a property’s purchase price, said James Mead of SVN’s Chicago office, who represented the seller, SALF 920 LLC. The seller put less than $5 million into the property since buying it eight years ago, adding features such as a rooftop deck.

“Despite all the negative publicity Chicago is getting, there is still appetite from foreign investors for these types of deals,” Mead said.

The sale demonstrates the value of Class B buildings off the beaten path — the building is outside Chicago’s main business district, the Loop — especially when leased to a single tenant. The sale-leaseback setup is a factor in adding value to such properties, Mead said.

“A lot of buildings in that market are multi-tenant and it’s not as attractive to some investors,” Mead said.

Demand for sale-leasebacks has strengthened during the pandemic because they allow owners to free up cash, although they were trending upward before 2020.

Earlier this month, CME sold a 300,000-square-foot building at 333 South LaSalle Street for $39.5 million in a sale-leaseback transaction with electric utility ComEd.

Read more







      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      ChicagoCommercial Real EstateOffice Market

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      1134 Taylorsport Lane (Redfin, JS Eckert)
      Life’s a beach at these five Chicago-area lakeside homes
      Life’s a beach at these five Chicago-area lakeside homes
      Belgravia Group's chairman Alan D. Lev and 1319 East Golf Road in Schaumburg (Belgravia Group, Google Maps, iStock)
      Belgravia cashes out of Chicago PGA store with $19M pandemic flip
      Belgravia cashes out of Chicago PGA store with $19M pandemic flip
      Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 850 West Washington Boulevard
      Tishman Speyer scraps plan for office tower near Fulton Market
      Tishman Speyer scraps plan for office tower near Fulton Market
      Onni Group’s Duncan Wlodarczak with 700 West Chicago Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
      Onni buys Goose Island site near casino site for $45M
      Onni buys Goose Island site near casino site for $45M
      Citadel's Ken Griffin (Citadel, iStock)
      Miami nabs another big name as Citadel’s Griffin shifts HQ
      Miami nabs another big name as Citadel’s Griffin shifts HQ
      Kohan's Mike Kohan with Spring Hill Mall (Kohan, Google Maps, iStock)
      NY’s Kohan Retail owes property taxes on suburban Chicago mall
      NY’s Kohan Retail owes property taxes on suburban Chicago mall
      DMG's Roger Daniel and 40 & 60 West Main Street (DMG Capital, Google Maps)
      DMG Capital snags suburban Chicago multifamily in pandemic flip
      DMG Capital snags suburban Chicago multifamily in pandemic flip
      Aon Center at 300 East Randolph and Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck (Aon Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield)
      Chicago’s Aon Center lands Blue Cross in another Loop downsizing
      Chicago’s Aon Center lands Blue Cross in another Loop downsizing
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.