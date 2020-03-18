Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Garcetti orders a moratorium on commercial evictions in LA

Mayor says “no landlord shall evict a commercial tenant” who can’t pay their rent because of the coronavirus emergency

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 18, 2020 01:31 AM
By Tina Daunt
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eric Garcetti orders a moratorium on LA commercial evictions (Photo credit: iStockphoto)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti late Tuesday ordered a moratorium on commercial evictions for business owners who are unable to pay their rent because of the coronavirus emergency.

Garcetti issued a similar moratorium to protect residential tenants on Monday.

“Angelenos who own businesses in our city deserve peace of mind,” Garcetti said in a statement. “The moratorium will help ease some of the deepest concerns while we get through this crisis together.”

Garcetti’s order will be in place until March 31, unless extended.

The mayor’s order states that “no landlord shall evict a commercial tenant in the City of Los Angeles during this local emergency period if the tenant is able to show an inability to pay rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Garcetti ordered all restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and other high-traffic establishments to close — dealing a significant financial blow to those L.A. business owners.

Garcetti included a provision in his Tuesday night order that gives eligible tenants up to three months following the expiration of the local emergency period to pay back any rent that is due.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusEric Garcettievictions

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom’s order lets local jurisdictions halt evictions, foreclosures
Eric Garcetti issues partial citywide suspension of evictions (Credit:iStockphoto)

As schools, work shut down, Garcetti puts moratorium on evictions
Assemblymember Richard Bloom and State Senator Lena Gonzalez (Credit: Ken Lund/Flickr)

CA lawmakers want to house homeless in vacant state-owned homes in El Sereno
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Los Angeles shuts down bars, restaurants, and freezes evictions to combat coronavirus
Robert Durst appears in court for during opening statements in his murder trial on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles (Photo by Etienne Laurent -Pool/Getty Images)

Robert Durst murder trial suspended as courts shutter
(Credit: iStock)

For LA brokers, coronavirus means closed open houses and peak uncertainty
Coachella Valley (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Coronavirus hits seasonal Coachella Valley tourist economy hard
Hudson Pacific Properties and American Homes for Rent cancel plans to attend Citi 2020 Global Property meet up (Credit: iStock)

Coronavirus fears hit California CRE: Bigwigs ditch Florida property conference
arrow_forward_ios