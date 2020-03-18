Garcetti orders a moratorium on commercial evictions in LA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti late Tuesday ordered a moratorium on commercial evictions for business owners who are unable to pay their rent because of the coronavirus emergency.

Garcetti issued a similar moratorium to protect residential tenants on Monday.

“Angelenos who own businesses in our city deserve peace of mind,” Garcetti said in a statement. “The moratorium will help ease some of the deepest concerns while we get through this crisis together.”

Garcetti’s order will be in place until March 31, unless extended.

The mayor’s order states that “no landlord shall evict a commercial tenant in the City of Los Angeles during this local emergency period if the tenant is able to show an inability to pay rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Garcetti ordered all restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and other high-traffic establishments to close — dealing a significant financial blow to those L.A. business owners.

Garcetti included a provision in his Tuesday night order that gives eligible tenants up to three months following the expiration of the local emergency period to pay back any rent that is due.