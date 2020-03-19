Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

CGI scores $48M in construction financing for Koreatown multifamily project

Dekel Capital arranged the financing for the 200-unit development

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 19, 2020 03:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CGI’s Gidi Cohen and the Fedora Street project
CGI’s Gidi Cohen and the Fedora Street project

CGI Strategies has secured a $47.8 million construction loan to build a 200-unit project in Koreatown.

Dekel Capital arranged the financing with a national lender. Dekel has worked with CGI in the past — last year it arranged financing for CGI’s $20.2 million purchase of a Los Feliz apartment complex.

CGI’s Koreatown project is set to rise at 837 S. Fedora Street, which backs another property that CGI is developing on Mariposa Street.

The Fedora Street project has a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units up to 1,000 square feet. Twenty of the units are set aside for low-income renters. Amenities include a rooftop lounge, gym, and 6,500-square-feet of other common space. The Mariposa Street project has similar amenities.

It’s CGI’s third ground-up multifamily project in Koreatown in the last three years. Altogether, those projects total 380 units. In November, the firm sold one recently completed project to Alhambra Place Partnership for just under $30 million.

Koreatown is L.A.’s most dense neighborhood and has been popular with developers in recent years. Some properties in the neighborhood qualify for the federal Opportunity Zones program and most of the neighborhood is eligible for Transit-Oriented Communities development.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
KoreatownMultifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hobart Garden Apartments at 1344 N Hobart Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Reiner Communities pays $48M for 142-unit East Hollywood complex
Interest rate drops spur loan requests from multifamily borrowers (Credit: iStock)

Multifamily owners rush to refinance their mortgages
The Koreatown Plaza is hitting the market (Credit: Google Maps)

Venerable Koreatown Plaza is up for sale
930 S. Park View Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Chateau Group files for 65-unit complex in developing Westlake
A map of Westlake (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Developers are digging into multifamily projects in Westlake
Ken Gladstein in front of 630 Masselin Avenue

Multifamily investor Sares-Regis bets big on Miracle Mile
A multifamily building could replace this auto body shop (Credit: Google Maps)

Bastion plans 139-unit project on doorstep of booming Culver City
From left, clockwise: Daydream Apartments’ Griffin and Grace on Spring, Douglas Emmett’s The Glendon at Westwood and Carlyle Group’s Sofia Los Angeles

Here are LA’s 5 biggest multifamily sales of 2019
arrow_forward_ios