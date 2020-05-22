Open Menu

Developer’s folly means more space at Griffith Park

Community group raised $500K in just 21 days to buy the 1.4-acre property

TRD LOS ANGELES /
May.May 22, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Griffith Park (Credit: iStock)
Griffith Park (Credit: iStock)

A 1.4-acre plot of undeveloped land next to Griffith Park once set for development has been purchased in a crowdfunding campaign for preservation.

The organizers behind the campaign managed to raise half a million dollars in 21 days to buy the two parcels, according to the Los Angeles Times. The parcels will be integrated into Griffith Park.

The story began last year when the two parcels hit the market asking $850,000. A developer had a deal in place to buy it earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed the purchase and it fell apart in escrow.

Then, local residents Jason Greenwald and Corey Nickerson joined up with the organization Friends of Griffith Park to work out a deal to buy it. They had a contract in hand in late April to buy it for $500,000, but had agreed to get that money together within 21 days.

More than 100 contributions came in and they were able to close it last week. At least two donors contributed six figures to the campaign, but there were donations as small as $2 as well. They raised more than $500,000 and the extra funds will go toward maintenance.

The group handed over the property to the state’s Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority, which will ensure its preservation. The property sits south of Bronson Canyon. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
3M CEO Mike Roman and Altaris Capital Partners Principal Garikai Nyaruwata

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant
Fewer homes are selling across Southern California, but low supply helped push pricing up across the region.

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose
First District Supervisor Hilda Solis (Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images)

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers
Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd (Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd donating July commissions to charity

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd donating July commissions to charity
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Just half the 15K hotel rooms state rented for homeless are occupied

Just half the 15K hotel rooms state rented for homeless are occupied
Scott Wiener, Lena Gonzalez

Check, please: California bill would give restaurants leverage to renegotiate leases

Check, please: California bill would give restaurants leverage to renegotiate leases
Tom Villante and 32852 Pacific Coast Highway (Credit: California Regional Multiple Listing Service)

Tech CEO lists Malibu pad for $35M, twice what he paid

Tech CEO lists Malibu pad for $35M, twice what he paid
Hilda Solis

Landlord-tenant lifeline: LA County may buy affordable properties facing foreclosure

Landlord-tenant lifeline: LA County may buy affordable properties facing foreclosure
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.