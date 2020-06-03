Open Menu

Protests continue with far less looting, property damage reported

Fewer stores were vandalized Tuesday night, police arrested hundreds of demonstrators for breaking curfew

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 03, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Protesters gather in a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images)
Protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter gathering. (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

The looting and vandalism that ripped through parts of Los Angeles in recent days subsided Tuesday night, though protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued in force.

Marchers were concentrated in Hollywood and Downtown L.A., with demonstrations continuing past the 6 p.m. countywide curfew, according to the Los Angeles Times. Most of the hundreds of arrests were for breaking curfew.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful, though there were some clashes between police and protesters and vandalism was reported. Officers fired rubber bullets in a confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard after protesters began throwing bottles and sticks, the Times reported.

In the days before, police were unable to stop looting of stores in numerous parts of L.A. Sunday saw looters sweep through upscale retail stretches like Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, breaking into shops and carrying off with goods.

The wave of protests over the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has coincided with California clearing businesses to reopen for in-store shopping after the coronavirus lockdown, as long as they have the go-ahead from local officials.

L.A. retailers were unlocking their doors following the months-long closures.

Los Angeles County extended its curfew through Wednesday night, and County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it will “continue on a daily basis until the organized protests are gone,” according to Deadline.

“Because, unfortunately, the looters and the organized criminal element that’s embedded within the looting, they’re taking advantage of that situation,” he said. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Shops were looted in Santa Monica (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach
An illustration of Gavin Newsom (Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage via Getty Images, and iStock)

California OK’s retail re-openings, but leaves key decisions to local officials

California OK’s retail re-openings, but leaves key decisions to local officials
First District Supervisor Hilda Solis (Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images)

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s battered retailers may be getting more bad news

LA’s battered retailers may be getting more bad news
Blackstone affiliate nabs Home Depot-anchored retail center

Blackstone affiliate nabs Home Depot-anchored retail center

Blackstone affiliate nabs Home Depot-anchored retail center
Rancho Plaza Vista sold for $11 million

Local dentist picks up Palmdale retail space for $11M

Local dentist picks up Palmdale retail space for $11M
Petra Durnin, CBRE’s director of research for the Pacific southwest, and the Whole Foods grocery store that opened at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch (Credit: CBRE)

LA retail market in Q2 clawed back from an abysmal Q1, report shows

LA retail market in Q2 clawed back from an abysmal Q1, report shows
Pete Kutzer and Kutzer's new Whole Foods (Credit: Linkedin)

Kutzer Company snags Whole Foods, two acres in Pasadena

Kutzer Company snags Whole Foods, two acres in Pasadena
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.