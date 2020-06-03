Protests continue with far less looting, property damage reported

The looting and vandalism that ripped through parts of Los Angeles in recent days subsided Tuesday night, though protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued in force.

Marchers were concentrated in Hollywood and Downtown L.A., with demonstrations continuing past the 6 p.m. countywide curfew, according to the Los Angeles Times. Most of the hundreds of arrests were for breaking curfew.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful, though there were some clashes between police and protesters and vandalism was reported. Officers fired rubber bullets in a confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard after protesters began throwing bottles and sticks, the Times reported.

In the days before, police were unable to stop looting of stores in numerous parts of L.A. Sunday saw looters sweep through upscale retail stretches like Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, breaking into shops and carrying off with goods.

The wave of protests over the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has coincided with California clearing businesses to reopen for in-store shopping after the coronavirus lockdown, as long as they have the go-ahead from local officials.

L.A. retailers were unlocking their doors following the months-long closures.

Los Angeles County extended its curfew through Wednesday night, and County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it will “continue on a daily basis until the organized protests are gone,” according to Deadline.

“Because, unfortunately, the looters and the organized criminal element that’s embedded within the looting, they’re taking advantage of that situation,” he said. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch