Olympic Boulevard Shakey’s could make way for 120 apartments

Jacmar Companies wants to build a 120-unit apartment complex on Pico Boulevard in Little Ethiopia.

The building would rise on a series of parcels where S. Fairfax Avenue meets W. Olympic and S. San Vicente boulevards. There are a series of commercial buildings there, including a Shakey’s Pizza outpost. Jacmar has owned Shakey’s since 2004.

Jacmar requests approval for Tier 3 Transit-Oriented Communities incentives. The city program allows developers to build denser and with fewer restrictions on setbacks and open space in exchange for reserving some units as affordable. The filing doesn’t specify how many would be reserved.

Jacmar Companies is run by the Tilley family. Besides real estate and restaurants, the company has holdings in the restaurant supply business. Jacmar Foodservice Distribution has distribution centers in Sacramento and the City of Industry.