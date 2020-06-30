Open Menu

Olympic Boulevard Shakey’s could make way for 120 apartments

Developer Jacmar Companies wants to build a TOC project in Little Ethiopia

Jun.June 30, 2020 11:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Jacmar Companies CEO John Tilley and the property (Google Maps)
Jacmar Companies CEO John Tilley and the property (Google Maps)

Jacmar Companies wants to build a 120-unit apartment complex on Pico Boulevard in Little Ethiopia.

The building would rise on a series of parcels where S. Fairfax Avenue meets W. Olympic and S. San Vicente boulevards. There are a series of commercial buildings there, including a Shakey’s Pizza outpost. Jacmar has owned Shakey’s since 2004.

Jacmar requests approval for Tier 3 Transit-Oriented Communities incentives. The city program allows developers to build denser and with fewer restrictions on setbacks and open space in exchange for reserving some units as affordable. The filing doesn’t specify how many would be reserved.

Jacmar Companies is run by the Tilley family. Besides real estate and restaurants, the company has holdings in the restaurant supply business. Jacmar Foodservice Distribution has distribution centers in Sacramento and the City of Industry.

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.