Open Menu

Jade Enterprises, Golden West team up on 2nd development in Marina del Rey

The firms want to build a 172-unit mixed-use complex near a shopping center they have also proposed

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 08, 2020 10:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel Taban and a rendering of the project (Credit: TCA Architects via Curbed)
Daniel Taban and a rendering of the project (Credit: TCA Architects via Curbed)

Two investor-developers that are teaming up to build a shopping center in Marina del Rey now want to develop a 172-unit mixed-use complex nearby.

The latest project from Jade Enterprises and Golden West Properties would rise on Washington Boulevard, between Via Marina and Via Dolce, according to Urbanize.

In addition to the apartments, the three podium-style buildings would include 23,000 square feet of retail space and a 361-vehicle garage, according to the report. Twenty-six of the apartments would be set aside for very low-income renters. The buildings would be seven stories at their highest, and would step down to five stories. They would replace a two-acre-long stretch of strip malls.

In addition to the joint development of the shopping center on Admiralty Way and Mindanao Way, Jade and Golden West have been active this year on their own.

Jade filed plans in late May for a 50-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, while Golden West paid $55 million for a Pasadena office building in late February. [Urbanize]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Golden West PropertiesJade EnterprisesMarina del Rey

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of the project

Jade Enterprises to build campus-like project near Soho Warehouse

Jade Enterprises to build campus-like project near Soho Warehouse
Photo of old Marina Del Rey Hospital

Cedars-Sinai’s new hospital in Marina Del Rey will triple size of existing facility

Cedars-Sinai’s new hospital in Marina Del Rey will triple size of existing facility
Kennedy Wilson shops Marina Del Rey office-retail complex for $60M

Kennedy Wilson shops Marina Del Rey office-retail complex for $60M

Kennedy Wilson shops Marina Del Rey office-retail complex for $60M
Sares-Regis moves on 658-unit Marina Del Rey project at former mall

Sares-Regis moves on 658-unit Marina Del Rey project at former mall

Sares-Regis moves on 658-unit Marina Del Rey project at former mall
Jade Enterprises plans 30-story apartment tower in Fashion District

Jade Enterprises plans 30-story apartment tower in Fashion District

Jade Enterprises plans 30-story apartment tower in Fashion District
R3 Lofts in Marina del Rey

California Landmark Group’s Marina Del Ray rental complex was planned as condo

California Landmark Group’s Marina Del Ray rental complex was planned as condo
Trader Joe’s plans store at Marina del Rey Pier 44 project

Trader Joe’s plans store at Marina del Rey Pier 44 project

Trader Joe’s plans store at Marina del Rey Pier 44 project
Council OKs Jade Enterprises’ project in Fashion District

Council OKs Jade Enterprises’ project in Fashion District

Council OKs Jade Enterprises’ project in Fashion District
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.