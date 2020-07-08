Jade Enterprises, Golden West team up on 2nd development in Marina del Rey

Two investor-developers that are teaming up to build a shopping center in Marina del Rey now want to develop a 172-unit mixed-use complex nearby.

The latest project from Jade Enterprises and Golden West Properties would rise on Washington Boulevard, between Via Marina and Via Dolce, according to Urbanize.

In addition to the apartments, the three podium-style buildings would include 23,000 square feet of retail space and a 361-vehicle garage, according to the report. Twenty-six of the apartments would be set aside for very low-income renters. The buildings would be seven stories at their highest, and would step down to five stories. They would replace a two-acre-long stretch of strip malls.

In addition to the joint development of the shopping center on Admiralty Way and Mindanao Way, Jade and Golden West have been active this year on their own.

Jade filed plans in late May for a 50-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, while Golden West paid $55 million for a Pasadena office building in late February. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch