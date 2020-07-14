Open Menu

City of LA will pay landlords up to $2K for Covid-affected tenants

Applications will be accepted this week

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 14, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Nury Martinez
Nury Martinez

The city of Los Angeles is taking applications for its $103 million rent relief program this week. It’s a chance for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic to get up to $2,000 in rent subsidies.

The five-day application period for the Emergency Renters Relief Program ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, according to the L.A. Times.

The program is not first-come-first-serve, so all eligible applicants have an equal chance of being randomly chosen for the program.

Eligibility is restricted by income — tenants can qualify if they prove their household earns less than 80 percent of L.A. County’s area median income.

That is a sliding scale based on household size — an individual with an annual income less than $63,100 and a family of four with an income below $97,350 would both qualify. The program is open to all renters regardless of immigration status.

The city estimates that 50,000 renters could receive assistance through the program, which is almost entirely funded through money received by the city from the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus program.

The city received around $694 million through that program.

Renters can receive up to $1,000 per month in subsidies and up to $2,000 in total. The city would pay that money directly to their landlord.

Applications can be completed online, 24 hours a day. Applications can be completed by phone at (844) 944-1868 and people with hearing or speech impairments can call (844) 325 1398. Both phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Tags
CoronavirusHousing crisis

