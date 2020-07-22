Open Menu

Clippers’ $1B arena project won’t contribute to gentrification: Report

Inglewood City Council approved environmental report for construction of 28-acre complex, which received pushback from residents who wanted affordable housing

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 22, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steve Ballmer and a rendering of the project (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and Los Angeles Clippers via LATimes)
Steve Ballmer and a rendering of the project (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and Los Angeles Clippers via LATimes)

With the NBA season finally a week away, Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer, got some good news, securing a key approval for the team’s planned billion-dollar arena project in Inglewood.

The Inglewood City Council unanimously approved the environmental impact report for the 28-acre Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Complex on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Among the findings: the megaproject will not lead to greater gentrification, something residents believe will happen.

It’s the second big step forward for the megaproject this year. In March, Ballmer bought the nearby Forum from the Madison Square Garden Company for $400 million, effectively ending MSG’s opposition to the new project.

The approved environmental report was two years in the making, and first released seven months ago, before the coronavirus. Those types of reports are required for large-scale projects in order to assess their potential impact on their surroundings.

The findings were typical for a major project — the complex would increase traffic but also lead to 1,000 permanent jobs to the immediate area. Notably, the report determined the stadium would not contribute to gentrification, a key contention from local groups that oppose the Clippers arena and SoFi Stadium rising across the street.

Some neighborhood organizations sued the city to stop the Clippers project, saying affordable housing would be a more appropriate use for the development site.

The report estimated the Clippers arena would host 62 major events a year and called for the developers to mitigate traffic impacts by funding improvements to nearby infrastructure and bus shuttles to nearby Metro stations.
Ballmer also reiterated his pledge to invest $100 million into the city, including $75 million for the construction of affordable housing. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
InglewoodLos Angeles Clippers

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
James Dolan and Steve Ballmer, with The Forum (Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, and Ritapepaj/Wikipedia)

$400M later, Ballmer emerges the victor in legal fight with MSG

$400M later, Ballmer emerges the victor in legal fight with MSG
Steve Ballmer purchases The Forum for $400 m.

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M
Steve Ballmer, Mayor James Butts and the Forum (Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for WE Day, and Ritapepaj/Wikipedia)

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions
Steve Ballmer and the Forum (Credit: Ritapepaj/Wikipedia, and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in talks to buy the Forum: report

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in talks to buy the Forum: report
James Dolan, James T. Butts, Steve Ballmer, and a rendering of the proposed Clippers Arena

Intrigue over Clippers’ $1.1B stadium deepens in Inglewood

Intrigue over Clippers’ $1.1B stadium deepens in Inglewood
State Senator Steven Bradford, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove and a rendering of the stadium

Lawmakers charge bias at Clippers arena project

Lawmakers charge bias at Clippers arena project
Homes in some parts of LA grew more than 60 percent over five years (Credit: iStock)

Up, up and away: Home prices soared 60% over 5 years in some parts of LA

Up, up and away: Home prices soared 60% over 5 years in some parts of LA
From left: KB Homes CEO Jeffrey Mezger and Harridge Development Group CEO David Schwartman

KB Homes nabs big condo development site in booming Inglewood

KB Homes nabs big condo development site in booming Inglewood
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.