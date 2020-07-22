Rebuilt estate in Holmby Hills returns to the market asking $62M

A Georgian-style estate in Holmby Hills is returning to the market with a discount after disappearing last January.

The palatial property once owned by early radio star Fanny Brice is asking $62 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The main house was almost completely rebuilt in the 2000s.

The property was on-and-off the market for a firm $65 million between 2011 and 2018. The price went up to just under $70 million in late 2018 and was taken off the market a few months later, according to Zillow.

The estate totals around two acres with a main house and two guest houses. Brice lived there from the year it was completed until her death in 1951.

The current owners, producer Richard King and interior designer Lauren King, bought it in the early 2000s. They planned to expand the main house and hired architect Oscar Shamamian and McCoy Construction for the job.

Some demolition work was scheduled while the Kings were on vacation and when they returned, Lauren King told Forbes “the house was gone,” besides a front wall, the foundation, and some framing.

They ended up rebuilding the old house with some changes and upgrades over the next five and a half years.

The main house has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. They also moved the existing pool and built a pool house. They kept a lighted tennis court and the John Elgin Woolf-designed guest house they stayed in during the work on the main house.

The last big deal to close in Holmby Hills was Kylie Jenner’s April purchase of a Gala Asha-built spec house for $36.5 million.

The asking price on the Brice estate isn’t out of the ordinary in the neighborhood. Last summer, a more modern estate hit the market for $70 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch