Open Menu

Rebuilt estate in Holmby Hills returns to the market asking $62M

The two-acre property includes an 8-bedroom main house that was rebuilt in the 2000s

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 22, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fanny Brice and the home (Credit: Wikipedia and Zillow)
Fanny Brice and the home (Credit: Wikipedia and Zillow)

A Georgian-style estate in Holmby Hills is returning to the market with a discount after disappearing last January.

The palatial property once owned by early radio star Fanny Brice is asking $62 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The main house was almost completely rebuilt in the 2000s.

The property was on-and-off the market for a firm $65 million between 2011 and 2018. The price went up to just under $70 million in late 2018 and was taken off the market a few months later, according to Zillow.

The estate totals around two acres with a main house and two guest houses. Brice lived there from the year it was completed until her death in 1951.

The current owners, producer Richard King and interior designer Lauren King, bought it in the early 2000s. They planned to expand the main house and hired architect Oscar Shamamian and McCoy Construction for the job.

Some demolition work was scheduled while the Kings were on vacation and when they returned, Lauren King told Forbes “the house was gone,” besides a front wall, the foundation, and some framing.

They ended up rebuilding the old house with some changes and upgrades over the next five and a half years.

The main house has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. They also moved the existing pool and built a pool house. They kept a lighted tennis court and the John Elgin Woolf-designed guest house they stayed in during the work on the main house.

The last big deal to close in Holmby Hills was Kylie Jenner’s April purchase of a Gala Asha-built spec house for $36.5 million.

The asking price on the Brice estate isn’t out of the ordinary in the neighborhood. Last summer, a more modern estate hit the market for $70 million. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Holmby Hills

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gala Asher and Kylie Jenner (Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage, and Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner pays $37M for Gala Asher’s Beverly Hills spec mansion

Kylie Jenner pays $37M for Gala Asher’s Beverly Hills spec mansion
Gala Asher’s latest spec home to hit the market (Credit: Redfin)

Gala Asher lists “Modern Fortress” in Holmby Hills for $55M

Gala Asher lists “Modern Fortress” in Holmby Hills for $55M
The home on South Mapleton in Holmby Hills

Spelling Manor just sold, but this Holmby Hills estate is back on the market

Spelling Manor just sold, but this Holmby Hills estate is back on the market
Actor Vincent Price and the mansion

Oh, the horror: Vincent Price’s former Holmby Hills manse hits market

Oh, the horror: Vincent Price’s former Holmby Hills manse hits market
Eva Gabor and Frank Sinatra with the estate (Credit: Getty Images)

Holmby Hills estate where Sinatra, Hepburn and Gabor once slept sells

Holmby Hills estate where Sinatra, Hepburn and Gabor once slept sells
Buzz cut: Owlwood Estate in Holmby Hills gets $65M price chop

Buzz cut: Owlwood Estate in Holmby Hills gets $65M price chop

Buzz cut: Owlwood Estate in Holmby Hills gets $65M price chop
Land next to socialite Goetz estate in Holmby Hills re-lists for $35M

Land next to socialite Goetz estate in Holmby Hills re-lists for $35M

Land next to socialite Goetz estate in Holmby Hills re-lists for $35M
Hasan Ismaik and his mansion (Credit: Wikipedia, MLS)

Jordanian billionaire lists Holmby Hills estate for $70M

Jordanian billionaire lists Holmby Hills estate for $70M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.