Open Menu

JLL moves top San Francisco broker to help lead LA multifamily operations

Peter Yorck was one of several HFF pros now managing JLL’s Capital Markets Group

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 04, 2020 11:11 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JLL's Peter Yorck (JLL)
JLL’s Peter Yorck (JLL)

JLL’s Capital Markets group is moving San Francisco-based Peter Yorck to Los Angeles to beef up its multifamily operations.

Yorck was appointed a managing director in L.A. and will lead JLL’s multifamily efforts on the West Coast together with Orange County-based Sean Deasy and San Francisco-based Charles Halladay.

All three of them joined JLL through the firm’s acquisition of HFF last year. The acquisition was an effort to boost JLL’s capital markets business and saw HFF effectively take over JLL’s capital markets group.

That turned out to be a somewhat rocky process that saw some JLL teams depart the company.

Kevin MacKenzie, an executive managing director for JLL’s West Coast capital markets operation, said that “during these unprecedented times, we are taking the opportunity to upgrade our talent where needed,” suggesting the firm sees opportunities in L.A.

He added that Yorck’s move to L.A. expands JLL’s West Coast platform and “[moves] the need in a core market for our multi-family platform.”

Yorck joined HFF in 2015 after five years in the U.S. Army. He’s been involved in around $4 billion worth of transactions in his career, according to JLL.

JLL is competing with Marcus & Millichap, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and others in L.A.’s multifamily market, which appears to be softening. According to Kidder Mathews’ second quarter report, the vacancy rate increased to 5.4 percent in the second quarter, average asking rents fell slightly, and the average price per unit fell 12 percent to $275,000 from about $311,000 year-over-year. Cap rates held steady at about 4.4 percent.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial BrokerageJLL

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Three office buildings in the Pasadena Collection

Swift pays $193M for Pasadena office portfolio

Swift pays $193M for Pasadena office portfolio
A rendering of West End

GPI scores $120M construction loan for Westside Pavilion

GPI scores $120M construction loan for Westside Pavilion
JLL’s “corrupt” culture enabled “securities fraud” and sexual harassment, broker alleges in lawsuit

JLL’s “corrupt” culture enabled “securities fraud” and sexual harassment, broker alleges in lawsuit

JLL’s “corrupt” culture enabled “securities fraud” and sexual harassment, broker alleges in lawsuit
Movers & Shakers: JLL hires tenant rep specialist, CBRE brings in new valuation leader

Movers & Shakers: JLL hires tenant rep specialist, CBRE brings in new valuation leader

Movers & Shakers: JLL hires tenant rep specialist, CBRE brings in new valuation leader
JLL claims seller owes it commission on $36M deal on Canon Drive

JLL claims seller owes it commission on $36M deal on Canon Drive

JLL claims seller owes it commission on $36M deal on Canon Drive
LaSalle seeks $1B for latest value-add real estate fund

LaSalle seeks $1B for latest value-add real estate fund

LaSalle seeks $1B for latest value-add real estate fund
Bridging the gender divide in commercial real estate

Bridging the gender divide in commercial real estate

Bridging the gender divide in commercial real estate
LA climbs to No. 2 in global real estate investment behind London: JLL

LA climbs to No. 2 in global real estate investment behind London: JLL

LA climbs to No. 2 in global real estate investment behind London: JLL
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.