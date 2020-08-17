Open Menu

Billionaire investor pays $23M to reunite sprawling Holmby Hills estate

Nicolas Berggruen had purchased other half of the former Goetz estate for $41M in 2017

TRD LOS ANGELES
Aug. 17, 2020
By Dennis Lynch Research by Jerome Dineen
Nicolas Berggruen, Gary L. Wilson, and the property (Credit: Google Maps and Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Nicolas Berggruen, Gary L. Wilson, and the property (Credit: Google Maps and Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Billionaire real estate investor Nicolas Berggruen paid $22.5 million to reunite the former Goetz estate in Holmby Hills, three years after buying half of the property.

Berggruen acquired the latest portion, a 2.3-acre property at 320 Delfern Drive, from investor Gary L. Wilson, property records show. It includes a guest house and was originally listed for $37 million. Most recently, it was asking $25 million.

In 2017, Wilson had split that portion off from the 2.2-acre property that includes the main house.

Berggruen paid $40.8 million for that property in 2017. It includes an 11-bedroom Georgian revival mansion once owned by 20th Century Fox co-founder Bill Goetz and his wife, Edie.

The most recent deal lists an entity tied to Berggruen as the buyer. The two-story home on the property is 31 years old and just 1,780 square feet. There is also a two-story pool house.

Hilton & Hyland’s Linda May and Drew Fenton had the listing. Marketing materials called it “the perfect opportunity to build a grand main house to complete this compound.” May and Fenton did not immediately return a request for comment.

Berggruen is president of Berggruen Holdings. The company owns 3,000 apartment units in Portland, Oregon, along with 70 commercial buildings in Germany, and other real estate in Israel, Turkey, Singapore and India, according to Forbes.

