Open Menu

Brookfield lawsuit: Mom-and-pop retailers unfashionably late in paying rent

Landlord alleges handful of tenants at California Market Center haven’t paid in months

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 26, 2020 04:05 PM
By Matthew Blake Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California Market Center (Credit: Brookfield)
California Market Center (Credit: Brookfield)

Brookfield Property Partners has dropped the hammer on a handful of small retailers who haven’t been paying rent at an iconic Downtown Los Angeles property.

The real estate arm of Brookfield Asset Management filed seven lawsuits this week against tenants at California Market Center for skipping rent since the early spring. That’s when coronavirus-closures prohibited all nonessential businesses from operating in the city. Brookfield’s lawsuit is the latest legal filing by a retail landlord against a tenant over nonpayment.

The 1.85 million-square-foot California Market Center in the Fashion District is synonymous with the city’s wholesale apparel industry. Brookfield is remodeling the complex, at a cost of $170 million. The work is expected to be completed by 2021.

Like most retail landlords, Brookfield has seen a significant drop in revenue during the pandemic. In the second quarter, the company collected just 34 percent of rent across its retail portfolio. Brookfield has sued The Gap for rent nonpayment across its mall properties; the retailer has countersued.

Brookfield’s latest legal action — filed in L.A. County Superior Court — provides some detail on the companies and owners named, and what they owe. All are small businesses forced to shutter because of Covid-caused closures.

Brookfield alleges that one of its tenants, Balijit Singh Bedi, who does business as wholesale clothing retailer Krishma Overseas, stopped paying his monthly rent of $9,200 on April 1. Bedi now owes Brookfield $55,000, according to suit, or $64,000 after interest.

Krishma Overseas advertises as both an electronics store and women’s clothing retailer that “can make anything in our factory for you in India as well.” The store is listed as “temporarily closed” and messages left Wednesday with Krishma Overseas were not returned.

Three companies named in the suit are Baldwin Sun, Dream Apparel and Proven Luxury. The rest are individuals. Along with Bedi, the others include Alberto Makali, Antonio Barough and Yaacov Hassidim. Brookfield claims all seven tenants owe between $15,000 and $70,000 each in back rent.

Most of the retailers are longtime renters at the space. For example, Hassidim — the owner of Zirconmania, a wholesale cubic zirconia jewelry company, has been renewing leases at the California Market Center since 2004.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BrookfieldDowntown L.A.Retail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Macerich CEO Thomas O'Hern and Santa Monica Place mall

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO touts physical retail

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO touts physical retail
Gaw Capital Chairman Goodwin Gaw and DJM founder John Miller with a rendering of the project

An analysis of rent rolls at Hollywood & Highland

An analysis of rent rolls at Hollywood & Highland
Gov. Gavin Newsom

Reclose the economy: Newsom shuts down malls, restaurant dine-in

Reclose the economy: Newsom shuts down malls, restaurant dine-in
Foot Traffic At Major LA Retail Arteries Down Significantly

TRD Insights: LA retail hasn’t rebounded in these major submarkets

TRD Insights: LA retail hasn’t rebounded in these major submarkets
Carmel Partners CEO Ron Zeff and Jose Huizar (Credit: Desiree Stone/Getty Images)

“Call me boss”: How Carmel Partners became ensnared in the Jose Huizar corruption case

“Call me boss”: How Carmel Partners became ensnared in the Jose Huizar corruption case
Carson Mayor Albert Robles and a rendering of the proposed project (Credit: The city of Carson)

Simon-Macerich mall project in Carson sparks latest legal claim

Simon-Macerich mall project in Carson sparks latest legal claim
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Parker Center in downtown L.A.

City Council handcuffs Parker Center redevelopment

City Council handcuffs Parker Center redevelopment
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.