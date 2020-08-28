Open Menu

In San Fernando Valley, 97-unit complex sells for $26M

Sussex Capital Group acquired Mountain View Manor from J.E.M.S. Corp., which is exiting California market

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 28, 2020 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The 97-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)
The 97-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

While the pandemic has sunk commercial real estate property prices across most sectors, apartments have been among the very few exceptions. Demand, it seems, remains high.

And so does transaction activity. In the latest deal, Sussex Capital Group paid $26.4 million for a 97-unit apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley.

The seller was a private family through an entity called J.E.M.S. Corp., according to Commercial Observer, which first reported on the deal. J.E.M.S. acquired the property in 2004 for $11.2 million, CO reported. The firm sold as part of a wider exit from the California market.

Mountain View Manor Apartments in Chatsworth has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units across four buildings. Because it received a certificate of occupancy in 1978, it is not subject to Los Angeles’ rent control laws, which took effect that same year, according to the report.

The complex, at 21700 Septo Street, is spread across two acres. Each building has a pool and patio area.

Woodland Hills-based Sussex Capital Group owns at least 11 other apartment complexes, according to its website. It targets value-add investments.

The coronavirus pandemic has put downward pressure on rents at higher segments of the market, but rents at older buildings have been remained largely the same. California’s temporary eviction ban remains in place, and some landlords with relatively few holdings worry they don’t have the capital to get through the third quarter. [CO]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ChatsworthMultifamily Real EstateSan Fernando Valley

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house in Los Angeles (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments
Chief Justice Tani Cantil Sakauye

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension
Downtown LA (Credit: iStock)

Rents are falling fast at LA’s priciest apartments

Rents are falling fast at LA’s priciest apartments
Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
The site for the planned 85-unit apartment complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood
Los Angeles apartments (Credit: iStock)

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire
Neil Kadisha, Jaime Lee, and the building (Credit: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.