Open Menu

Elias Shokrian advances 100-unit Westlake project

Developer would raze three buildings, construct apartments and retail

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 02, 2020 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The corner property on W. 6th Street in Westlake (Credit: Google Maps)
The corner property on W. 6th Street in Westlake (Credit: Google Maps)

A Beverly Hills-based developer wants to move ahead with plans for a 100-unit mixed-use apartment complex on a Westlake corner.

A filing with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning requested permission to demolish three aging buildings at 1701-1717 West Sixth Street to make way for a six-story apartment and retail building, according to Urbanize.

A permit filed with the L.A. Department of Building and Safety describes a six-story building with 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and two levels of underground parking.

Developer Elias Shokrian first filed for a 100-unit apartment building in late 2018 through Benbaroukh, the same Beverly Hills-based entity that filed the demolition request. He’s owned the property since 1997.

Shokrian also controls another limited liability company, Calitex, which shares Benbaroukh’s Beverly Hills address.

Shokrian came under fire last year for leaving a Calitex-owned Glendale senior apartment building without a functioning elevator for at least six months, stranding some seniors in their apartments. Last October a judge ordered Shokrian to fix one of the elevators by early this year, according to the Glendale News-Press.

He’s also been linked to a scandal involving former L.A. County Assessor John Noguez. His brother, Amir Shokrian, was accused of negotiating a pair of deals with an associate of Noguez’s to lower assessed values on property that Amir Shokrian owned. Elias Shokrian and another relative contributed $1,000 to Noguez’s campaign for assessor. [Urbanize]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Westlake

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation CEO Jesse Slansky and Miramar Gold (Credit: 64North/Urbanize)

LA expedites first supportive housing project under new state law

LA expedites first supportive housing project under new state law
500-512 S. Union Avenue (Credit Google Maps and iStock)

TOC project with 85 units planned in Westlake

TOC project with 85 units planned in Westlake
930 S. Park View Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Chateau Group files for 65-unit complex in developing Westlake

Chateau Group files for 65-unit complex in developing Westlake
Dr. Jayasinghe and a rendering of the project (Credit: Metro via Curbed)

Metro rejects plastic surgeon’s 907-unit development in Westlake

Metro rejects plastic surgeon’s 907-unit development in Westlake
A map of Westlake (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Developers are digging into multifamily projects in Westlake

Developers are digging into multifamily projects in Westlake
LA City Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Jade Enterprises’ Sapphire development (credit: Scott L on Flickr)

Westlake abandoned its affordable housing requirements a decade ago. Things have changed

Westlake abandoned its affordable housing requirements a decade ago. Things have changed
Carlyle Group co-CEO Kewsong Lee, Holland Partner Group CEO Clyde Holland, and the Sofia Los Angeles (credit: North American Sekisui House, LLC)

Carlyle Group pays $273M for big apartment complex in Westlake

Carlyle Group pays $273M for big apartment complex in Westlake
29th Street Capital founder Stan Beraznik, Jason de Guzman, the firm’s senior vice president for acquisitions for L.A., and the three buildings at 131, 143, and 171 S. Burlington Avenue

Westlake apartment portfolio sells a year after tenants battled landlord over rent hike

Westlake apartment portfolio sells a year after tenants battled landlord over rent hike
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.