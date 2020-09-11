Open Menu

TA Realty pays $65M for luxury Venice apartment complex

Deal for 70-unit property from AvalonBay marks one of largest multifamily sales in area this year

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 11, 2020 10:42 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
AvalonBay Communities CEO Timothy J. Naughton, TA Realty Managing Partner James O. Buckingham, and Avalon Venice
AvalonBay Communities CEO Timothy J. Naughton, TA Realty Managing Partner James O. Buckingham, and Avalon Venice

TA Realty paid $65 million for a 70-unit luxury apartment complex in Venice, one of the larger multifamily transactions in the area this year.

Multifamily landlord giant AvalonBay Communities was the seller.

Completed in 2012, the newly renamed Venice on Rose is located at 512 Rose Avenue and includes 9,300 square feet of retail space, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal, which first reported on the sale.

The deal figures out to about $928,500 per unit. The apartments average about 1,200 square feet and rents are between $4,400 and $4,600 per month, according to Realtor.com. Parking is located in two underground levels.

The retail space is fully leased to several small stores.

Marcus & Millichap represented AvalonBay Communities on the sale.

Green said that the average annual household income for residential tenants in the complex was $300,000, pegging the complex at the upper end of rentals in the area. Venice has experienced an influx of tech companies and tech professionals over the last decade or so, which has contributed to a steep increase in rents and home prices.

Boston-based TA Realty’s last big play in the area was the $138.5 million purchase of a Northrup Grumman office in El Segundo in May 2019.

AvalonBay is the country’s fourth largest multifamily landlord and is based in Virginia.

The company is building a 475-unit mixed-use development in the Arts District. The firm scooped up a 132-unit apartment complex in Cerritos last year.

In July, AvalonBay participated in a $6.5 million Series A funding round for AI-powered leasing assistance startup MeetElise. AvalonBay has deployed the company’s digital assistant tech to some of its multifamily properties. [LABJ]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Multifamily Real EstateVenice

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ken Kahan and  Ari Kahan of California Landmark Group and the site (Credit: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City
The 97-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

In San Fernando Valley, 97-unit complex sells for $26M

In San Fernando Valley, 97-unit complex sells for $26M
Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house in Los Angeles (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments

Statewide eviction moratorium extension would require partial tenant payments
Chief Justice Tani Cantil Sakauye

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension

Statewide eviction ban, set to end, may get brief extension
Downtown LA (Credit: iStock)

Rents are falling fast at LA’s priciest apartments

Rents are falling fast at LA’s priciest apartments
Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension

State lawmakers call for eviction moratorium extension
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
The site for the planned 85-unit apartment complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.