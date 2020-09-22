The Bobcat Fire, which has burned more than 106,100 acres across northern Los Angeles County, is now threatening more than 1,000 homes in the Antelope Valley.

The massive blaze, which began on Sept. 6, is just 13 percent contained across Los Angeles County, according to CBS News. The fire is advancing at a rate of one to two miles per hour and currently threatens the unincorporated community of Pearblossom in the Mojave Desert, according to the report.

Around 29 homes and buildings have been confirmed destroyed or damaged, but that number could go up to around 85 as assessment teams do their work this week, according to the report.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of 4,000 residents in areas with around 1,100 homes, CBS reported. Pasadena and the town of Wrightwood are subject to evacuation warnings.

The fire has devastated Angeles National Forest and the wider San Gabriel Mountains. Firefighters have contained parts of the southwest edge of the fire north of Monrovia and the eastern edge near the San Gabriel Canyon.

Containment fires were set across about a mile near Mount Wilson last week to stop the fire there, which at one point reached as close as 500 feet from the observatory. [CBS] — Dennis Lynch