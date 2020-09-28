Open Menu

Billionaire José Feliciano and Kwanza Jones add $20M manse to LA portfolio

Off-market deal is among priciest in Pacific Palisades this year

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Sep.September 28, 2020 12:30 PM
By TRD Staff
Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano with the home (Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
José Feliciano, billionaire co-founder of Clearlake Capital, and his wife, Kwanza Jones, have added a Pacific Palisades mansion to their extensive Los Angeles real estate portfolio.

The $19.7 million the couple paid for the home on Napoli Drive makes it one of the priciest deals in the tony Westside neighborhood this year, according to Variety. The purchase was an all-cash, off-market deal, according to the report.

The couple’s new property spans about an acre. The previous owners, who paid $7.5 million for the property in 2012, hired architect Robert Leese to remodel and add 2,000 square feet to the property.

It now totals 8,000 square feet and includes foldaway glass doors from the living room to the patio and pool. A long staircase leads down through terraced gardens. The main suite has a private balcony overlooking the Riviera Country Club.

Compass’ Morgan Trent, who is part of the Aaron Kirman team, had the listing, while Vladan Stojanovic, also of Compass, represented the buyers, Varied reported.

Feliciano and Jones own three luxury condominiums and a waterfront mansion in Marina del Rey, a Santa Monica retail building, and last year bought two neighboring homes in Santa Monica for $16 million.

Feliciano has a net worth estimated at $2.1 billion. In 2018, Feliciano’s business partner, Behdad Eghbali, bought a Malibu estate for $50 million. Jones is a recording artist and founded  Supercharged by Kwanza Jones, a lifestyle development brand, Variety reported.  [Variety]Dennis Lynch

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.