Breweries and wineries across Los Angeles County can reopen for outdoor business, a decision that comes as the county continues to feel pressure to ease Covid restrictions.

The Board of Supervisors approved the move in a 3-2 vote, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl voted against the measure.

“I voted no because I honestly don’t feel that it’s safe to open these places,” Kuehl said, according to the report.

Those businesses opening next week — including card rooms — are required to follow state coronavirus guidelines. California has cleared L.A. County and the city of L.A. to open a number of different businesses, but the decision to follow through with those openings is ultimately up to the local jurisdiction.

County Director of Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, said infection rates have continued to fall since Labor Day.

But Supervisor Janice Hahn, who put the motion forward together with Supervisor Kathryn Barger, “I do kind of feel like we are at a tipping point in terms of businesses and jobs and people’s livelihoods out there,” the Daily News reported.

Breweries and wineries will be required to partner with a third-party permitted food vendor and operate at limited capacity outdoors, according to the report. They’ll also have to take reservations for a period of time. People at outdoor card tables will need to wear a mask at all times and won’t be allowed to eat or drink.

L.A. County also held off reopening barbershops in late August after being cleared by the state. Mall operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has criticized L.A. County for keeping indoor malls closed, and this week filed a lawsuit against the county. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch