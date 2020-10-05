Open Menu

Rayni and Branden Williams are starting their own brokerage: Report

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 05, 2020 04:59 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Branden and Rayni Williams (Williams & Williams Estates Group, iStock)
Branden and Rayni Williams (Williams & Williams Estates Group, iStock)

Rayni and Branden Williams, the luxury agent power couple, are reportedly leaving Hilton & Hyland to start their own brokerage.

Variety reported Monday that the pair will open Beverly Hills Estates, citing paperwork filed with the California Secretary of State’s office.

According to the Secretary of State website, that business name was registered in July by Pasadena attorney J.T. Fox. The Williamses also acquired the web domain name, Beverly Hills Estates, Variety reported.

Messages left with Rayni and Branden Williams were not immediately returned. Jeff Hyland and other Hilton & Hyland officials also could not be immediately reached.

Rayni and Branden Williams have been with Hilton & Hyland for 10 years, and are routinely among the top-tier producers in Los Angeles County.

Their recent deals include representing spec mansion developer Bruce Makowsky in a $94 million Bel Air mansion sale last October. The Williams & Williams website also claims partial credit for Hard Rock cafe founder Peter Morton’s $110 million sale of a Malibu home in 2018.

There is perhaps some irony in the couple naming their brokerage “Beverly Hills Estates.” Jeff Hyland penned a coffee table book in 2008, “The Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills.” [Variety] — Matthew Blake

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Branden WilliamsHilton HylandLA luxury real estateRayni Williams

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jeffrey Katzenberg (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Katzenberg downsizes to $30M Trousdale Estates property

Jeffrey Katzenberg downsizes to $30M Trousdale Estates property
Joshua Greer and the home (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beverly Hills Flats home sells for $40M, reported record for area

Beverly Hills Flats home sells for $40M, reported record for area
From left: Tami Halton Pardee, Chris Cortazzo, and Kurt Rappaport (Credit: OGUT/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, and Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals
Johnny Hallyday and the home (Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M

Pacific Palisades home of “French Elvis” lists for $18M
Simon Cowell and the home (Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Simon Cowell’s got talent for off-market home deals

Simon Cowell’s got talent for off-market home deals
The Hearst mansion got an emergency federal loan (Credit: Jade Mills Estates)

Fortress Investment accuses Hearst estate owner of fraud

Fortress Investment accuses Hearst estate owner of fraud
The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani brought together some of California's star residential agents to discuss the latest trends in the luxury market.

WATCH: LA luxury market snapshot with Jade Mills, Rayni Williams, Stephen Shapiro & Josh Flagg

WATCH: LA luxury market snapshot with Jade Mills, Rayni Williams, Stephen Shapiro & Josh Flagg
Christopher H. Cole and the property (Credit: JADE MILLS/COLDWELL BANKER)

“The sky is not falling”: Bel Air mansion sells for $43M

“The sky is not falling”: Bel Air mansion sells for $43M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.