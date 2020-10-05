Rayni and Branden Williams, the luxury agent power couple, are reportedly leaving Hilton & Hyland to start their own brokerage.

Variety reported Monday that the pair will open Beverly Hills Estates, citing paperwork filed with the California Secretary of State’s office.

According to the Secretary of State website, that business name was registered in July by Pasadena attorney J.T. Fox. The Williamses also acquired the web domain name, Beverly Hills Estates, Variety reported.

Messages left with Rayni and Branden Williams were not immediately returned. Jeff Hyland and other Hilton & Hyland officials also could not be immediately reached.

Rayni and Branden Williams have been with Hilton & Hyland for 10 years, and are routinely among the top-tier producers in Los Angeles County.

Their recent deals include representing spec mansion developer Bruce Makowsky in a $94 million Bel Air mansion sale last October. The Williams & Williams website also claims partial credit for Hard Rock cafe founder Peter Morton’s $110 million sale of a Malibu home in 2018.

There is perhaps some irony in the couple naming their brokerage “Beverly Hills Estates.” Jeff Hyland penned a coffee table book in 2008, “The Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills.” [Variety] — Matthew Blake