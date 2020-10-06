Open Menu

Join LA's residential stars for a market discussion Oct. 7

Tracy Tutor, David Parnes, James Harris, Josh Altman and Josh Flagg will riff on the luxury market

Oct. 06, 2020
By TRD Staff
Join LA’s residential stars for a market discussion Oct. 7

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, TRD Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani will host an all-star panel of L.A luxury residential agents Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty, who is hosting the talk at his Beverly Hills residence.

Collectively, these top agents have sold billions of dollars’ worth of some of the nation’s most prized properties. They will share sales strategies and insights on how even a time of great economic uncertainty allows for big-ticket deals.

Click here to join the conversation Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern.

