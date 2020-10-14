The U.S. arm of a Japanese investment firm wants to build a 109-unit apartment complex in West Los Angeles.

RBM of California, which is part of Residence Building Management, is proposing the development at 2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard, according to Urbanize. A handful of low-rise commercial buildings and a parking lot would be demolished to make room for the new construction.

The developer requested entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, which provides incentives for developers who include affordable units in their plans. RBM would set aside 14 units as below market rate, according to the report.

RBM’s plans do not include retail space, a common feature in TOC projects and mid-size residential developments. Instead, the firm wants to use street-facing space on the ground floor for common amenities. Santa Monica’s DE Architects is designing the project.

Last year, Zackary Brothers filed plans to build a 60-unit apartment complex nearby on Westwood Boulevard. The firm used the TOC program to double the number of units from a previous proposal. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch