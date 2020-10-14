Open Menu

Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA

Portion of planned 109 rental units would be set aside for affordable housing

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 14, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard
2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard

The U.S. arm of a Japanese investment firm wants to build a 109-unit apartment complex in West Los Angeles.

RBM of California, which is part of Residence Building Management, is proposing the development at 2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard, according to Urbanize. A handful of low-rise commercial buildings and a parking lot would be demolished to make room for the new construction.

The developer requested entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, which provides incentives for developers who include affordable units in their plans. RBM would set aside 14 units as below market rate, according to the report.

RBM’s plans do not include retail space, a common feature in TOC projects and mid-size residential developments. Instead, the firm wants to use street-facing space on the ground floor for common amenities. Santa Monica’s DE Architects is designing the project.

Last year, Zackary Brothers filed plans to build a 60-unit apartment complex nearby on Westwood Boulevard. The firm used the TOC program to double the number of units from a previous proposal. [Urbanize]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA Multifamilytransit oriented communities

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The development site for the planned 207-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
A rendering of the project (Credit: Yorkwood, LLC)

Developer plans 137-unit complex in Hollywood

Developer plans 137-unit complex in Hollywood
Fareed Kanani and Sean Hashem, with a rendering of the project (Credit: HED via Urbanize, and Greenbridge)

Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown

Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown
944-952 S. Dewey Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown

Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown
West 8th Avenue on South Park View Street (Credit: Google Maps)

John Safi plans 264-unit project in Westlake

John Safi plans 264-unit project in Westlake
2716-2724 West James M. Woods Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Multifamily investor files plans for 58-unit complex in MacArthur Park

Multifamily investor files plans for 58-unit complex in MacArthur Park
Ken Kahan and  Ari Kahan of California Landmark Group and the site (Credit: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City

California Landmark moves on 112-unit development outside Culver City
Gidi Cohen and Adrian Goldstein with the property (Credit: Google Maps)

CGI Strategies plans 86-unit apartment complex in Hollywood

CGI Strategies plans 86-unit apartment complex in Hollywood
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.