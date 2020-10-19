Open Menu

LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal

City will provide 6,700 beds for homeless population living around freeways

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 19, 2020 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles city and county officials have finally reached a deal to house thousands of homeless people who live around the area’s freeways.

The city agreed to create 5,300 to 6,000 beds by April 2021 and another 700 by the end of next year in exchange for $300 million in funding from the county, according to CBS.

The county will pay the city up to $60 million per year for five years and another $8 million if the city can open 5,3000 beds within 10 months.

The deal has emerged as a response to a federal lawsuit that accused the city and county of negligence in protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic. Around 67,000 people were living unhoused in L.A. County as of January.

A group of service providers, businesses and other stakeholders mostly based in Skid Row filed the suit in March.

Around 15,000 people were considered particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. The city and county housed around 5,750 in hotel rooms with the help of state and federal funding, but that program is now winding down because of uncertain funding.

The city-county deal was laid out in a binding term sheet filed in federal court on Tuesday. The judge presiding over the case previously said that in-fighting and time-wasting hampered efforts to come to an agreement. [CBS]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushomeless housingReal Estate and Politics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
Donald Bren Hotel Irvine and Fashion Island Hotel (Credit: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts
Tim Naughton and a rendering of the project (Credit: OFFICEUNTITLED and AvalonBay)

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
Metropolis Los Angeles, and The Century Plaza

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Sandy Sigal and SouthBay Pavilion (Credit: NewMark Merrill)

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion

Seritage sells part of Shops at SouthBay Pavilion
Rendering of the Vignes Street housing project (Credit: Los Angeles County via Urbanize)

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA

LA County and city will develop supportive housing complex in DTLA
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.