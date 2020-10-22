Open Menu

LA approves $200M in bonds for affordable housing projects

6 developments will bring total of 600 units to Skid Row and South LA, among other areas

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 22, 2020 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Weingart towers
Weingart towers

The Los Angeles City Council has approved $203 million in bond funding for six affordable and supportive housing projects in Skid Row and South L.A., among other areas.

The Council approved the funding this week for a total of 609 units, according to Urbanize.

The recipient of the most funding is the largest development on the list: Weingart Center’s 378-unit two-tower project at San Pedro and Crocker streets in Skid Row. The project has been in the works for several years and prevailed after at least one effort to stop it.

The project received $123 million in bond funding. L.A. County approved $30 million in funding for it in January, and the development is expected to break ground next year.

The Council awarded the Coalition for Responsible Community Development $30.5 million in bond funding for a 95-unit project at 803 East 5th Street in Downtown.

Aedis Real Estate Group and the Foundation for Affordable Housing received $12.1 million for their 49-unit Hope on Broadway project in South L.A.

Domus Development received $17.5 million in funding for its 43-unit supportive housing project on Crenshaw Boulevard in Arlington Heights. That project also received funding https://therealdeal.com/la/2020/01/09/la-county-awards-57m-to-5-affordable-housing-projects/ from the county.

Azure Development and Many Missions were approved for up to $19.1 million in bond funding for a 44-unit project near Boyle Heights Mariachi Plaza. The project broke ground late last year.

The funding is separate from bonds created through bond measure HHH. That $1.2 billion homeless and affordable housing program has been criticized for failing to reach its development goals. [Urbanize]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The development site for the planned 207-unit complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms

Mapleton Properties plans 207-unit complex in Palms
City Controller Ron Galperin( Credit: Ron Galperin/Wikipedia)

LA controller finds just 228 homeless housing units built with $1.2B bond

LA controller finds just 228 homeless housing units built with $1.2B bond
The coronavirus pandemic could worsen California’s affordable housing crisis

COVID-19 exposes the utter dysfunction plaguing affordable housing development in California

COVID-19 exposes the utter dysfunction plaguing affordable housing development in California
From left: Neil Shekhter and Governor Gavin Newsom (Credit: Kevin Scanlon, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, and iStock)

Tenant group calls for CA rent strike

Tenant group calls for CA rent strike
Skid Row Housing Trust CEO Lee Raagas and a rendering of the project (Credit: Michael Maltzan Architecture via Urbanize)

Skid Row Housing Trust, Michael Maltzan Architecture plan mass-timber housing tower

Skid Row Housing Trust, Michael Maltzan Architecture plan mass-timber housing tower
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (Credit: iStock)

City Attorney Mike Feuer will run for mayor. Here’s what it means for LA real estate

City Attorney Mike Feuer will run for mayor. Here’s what it means for LA real estate
Hobart Garden Apartments at 1344 N Hobart Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Reiner Communities pays $48M for 142-unit East Hollywood complex

Reiner Communities pays $48M for 142-unit East Hollywood complex
Steve Ballmer, Mayor James Butts and the Forum (Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for WE Day, and Ritapepaj/Wikipedia)

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions

Clippers could sail into Inglewood buoyed by Ballmer’s billions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.