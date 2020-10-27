Open Menu

Restaurant owners want refund for fees paid during Covid closures

Groups says state and county governments owe for liquor licenses and other permits charged during shutdowns

Oct.October 27, 2020 10:20 AM
TRD Staff
A group of California restaurant owners want the state — and county governments — to reimburse them for liquor license fees and other permits paid during coronavirus closures.

The claims were filed with the state, along with Los Angeles County and other counties, according to the Associated Press. Government claims are required before a class action lawsuit can be filed.

The move is supported by the California Restaurant Association. Brian Kabateck, an attorney representing the group, said those fees could add up to $100 million, according to the report.

“The irony is, they did what they were told and the very entity that told them to close is keeping these fees,” he told the AP.

Additional claims are expected in the coming days from restaurants in San Francisco and other counties.

Restaurants and bars in L.A. County and statewide have been forced to close on and off since mid-March.

Some restaurant owners have eagerly reopened their doors at whatever capacity allowed by law, but others have remained closed because they say operating at reduced capacity isn’t enough to offset costs. [AP] — Dennis Lynch

