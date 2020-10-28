Markwood Enterprises has filed plans to build a 66-unit apartment complex in Fairfax that it says will offer “upscale rental” units.

The four-story apartment building would rise on what is now a roughly 16,000-square-foot parking lot at 7100-7110 W. Melrose Avenue, according to plans filed Tuesday with the city Department of City Planning.

A gas station there was demolished sometime after December 2017. A 24-unit project is in the works farther west on Melrose Avenue.

The filing also calls for 33 parking spaces and 5,500 square feet of open space. On its website, Markwood says the project is in the design phase, and will feature “upscale rental homes and abundant opportunities for large-scale retail.”

Beverly Hills-based Markwood could not be immediately reached for comment.

Markwood purchased the site in early 2014 for $4.5 million through a pair of limited liability companies, records show. The firm has been working on at least two other ground-up projects — a 14-unit development on Dunsmuir Avenue and a 13-unit project on Elmwood Avenue. The latter was set for completion in August.