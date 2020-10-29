Open Menu

September marked record month for LA home prices

Median sales price rose above $700K, propelled by limited inventory and Covid-fueled demand

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 29, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
(iStock)

Limited inventory, low interest rates and coronavirus-fueled demand sent home prices to a record high in September.

For the 7,287 deals that closed last month, the The median sale price was $710,000, according to Zillow data cited by the Los Angeles Daily News.

That was 14.5 percent higher than the September 2019 total and easily broke the $692,750 record set in August.

The number of home sales also reflects a near 20 percent increase year-over-year.

Other Southern California counties saw similar positive home sale activity. The third quarter was the fastest-selling quarter of the last 14 years across the region.

Orange County’s median home sale price increased 9 percent year-over-year to $785,000 — the highest in the region — and the nearly 3,800 deals marked a 30 percent increase year-over-year.

The median sales prices in Riverside and San Bernardino counties were 14 percent and 13 percent higher, respectively, year-over-year.

Though data isn’t complete, Zillow projects that for the week ending Oct. 17, home price sales would be up 4.2 percent year-over-year, with inventory down 24 percent.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hasn’t topped 3.33 percent since early April and has set record lows throughout the pandemic. In early September, the average rate sunk below 3 percent. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLA Home SalesLA Housing Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty, iStock)

Restaurant owners want refund for fees paid during Covid closures

Restaurant owners want refund for fees paid during Covid closures
Howard Johnson at 7432 Reseda Boulevard and Hotel Solaire at 1710 7th Street

LA will buy mostly-vacant motels for Project Homekey

LA will buy mostly-vacant motels for Project Homekey
Assessor Jeffrey Prang

LA County property values may tumble in next tally: Assessor

LA County property values may tumble in next tally: Assessor
Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal

LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
L.A.’s office market continued to weaken through the third quarter

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3

LA office market vacancy rises to 15% in Q3
Donald Bren Hotel Irvine and Fashion Island Hotel (Credit: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts

Irvine Company’s 1,700 layoffs mostly hit staff at 3 hotels, resorts
Tim Naughton and a rendering of the project (Credit: OFFICEUNTITLED and AvalonBay)

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project

AvalonBay secures $167M loan for Arts District resi project
Metropolis Los Angeles, and The Century Plaza

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up

Surprise, surprise: LA condo sales are way up
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.