Election Day in LA includes boarded up stores, added police presence

Businesses across city, including many along Rodeo Drive, are preparing for possibility of unrest

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 03, 2020 10:22 AM
TRD Staff
Some businesses in Los Angeles (including Rodeo Drive, pictured here) have boarded up their storefronts as owners prepare for possible unrest on Election Day (Getty)
The anxious Election Day scene in Los Angeles includes scores of boarded up stores and additional law enforcement.

Following the events of this spring and summer, when some social justice protests splintered into violence with stores looted and vandalized, some business owners aren’t taking any chances, the Los Angeles Times reported.

DTLA Bikes owner Rodney Masjedi boarded up his windows and doors, and plans to “use giant locks” to secure his business, he told the Times. High-end shops on Rodeo Drive are boarded up as well.

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said that most officers in the department will be working 12-hour shifts on Tuesday, and he’s promised immediate action if there are disturbances, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Retailers in other cities, including New York, have also boarded up their stores, preparing for the possibility of unrest. In Manhattan, chain stores such as Staples, Ann Taylor and Bed Bath & Beyond have put up plywood across glass windows. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

