Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union

Filing seeks city incentives through Transit Oriented Communities program

Nov.November 06, 2020 08:10 AM
TRD Staff
From left: Abraham Zackary, Jacob Zackary, and Shawn Zackary, with 1017-1031 S Mariposa Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)
Zackary Brothers has filed plans to build a 100-unit apartment complex on the northwest edge of Pico-Union. The local developer is seeking incentives through Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities program, which would allow for a larger development than existing zoning provides.

The developer plans to demolish a pair of homes and small apartments to build the six-story complex at 1017-1031 South Mariposa Avenue, according to Urbanize. The building would include studio- to three-bedroom units and a 136-vehicle underground garage, according to the report.

Zackary Brothers, which filed through an affiliated entity, would seek density bonuses through the TOC program. That is designated for construction projects near transit stations, and is awarded to developers who set aside a portion of their units as affordable.

Plans submitted to the city show a podium-style building, along with amenities that include a gym, pool and roof deck, Urbanize reported.

Earlier last year, Zackary Brothers submitted plans for a 60-unit development in Westside on Westwood Boulevard. The project had originally been pegged at 30 units, but the updated filing also sought TOC incentives. [Urbanize]Alexi Friedman 

