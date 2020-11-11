Open Menu

A former top WeWork exec asks $32M for Brentwood mansion

Michael Gross bought property last year from Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 11, 2020 11:56 AM
By Dennis Lynch | Research By Jerome Dineen
Michael Gross and the house (Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images, and Google Maps)
Michael Gross and the house (Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images, and Google Maps)

A former WeWork top executive has listed the Brentwood mansion he bought last year from Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.

Michael Gross is asking $32 million for the 10,000-square-foot home, records show. The property has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on a 1.2-acre lot, according to multiple listing service information.

Gross paid $28 million for the home in July 2019. Buckingham and his wife had the property custom-built, and it includes a recording studio.

Danny Brown with Compass and David Offer with Berkshire Hathaway have the listing. Offer said that Gross was selling because they are moving back to East Coast to be closer to family. Brown represented Gross as buyer last year.

The mansion was built over three years, after the property was purchased in 2004. In addition to the studio, it has a two-story tower and billiards rooms. The grounds include a large swimming pool, tennis court, standalone gym and pool pavilion, and a guesthouse.

Gross and his wife Amy Miller Gross bought the property as WeWork was gearing up for an initial public offering. The IPO fell apart as the company’s financials and corporate structure came under scrutiny.

In late September 2019, Gross was pushed out along with a handful of other WeWork executives seen to be close with founder Adam Neumann, who himself had recently stepped down as CEO. Gross’ departure came a few weeks after the IPO was postponed.

Gross and his wife also owned a triplex in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood at the time they bought the Brentwood home.

