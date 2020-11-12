Open Menu

Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

Property owner Shadd Group tapped Mobbil Inc. for design and construction

Nov.November 12, 2020 12:15 PM
By Dennis Lynch | Research By Jerome Dineen
14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)
14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

A developer is planning a 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys at what is now a commercial property.

Property owner Shad Group LLC tapped design and construction manager Mobbil Inc. for the project at 14645 Bessemer Street, according to Department of City Planning records. The development calls for the demolition of a single-story commercial property on the site.

Plans call for two buildings of four- and five-stories each, with a single-story parking podium. The design also includes multiple roof decks, according to a Mobbil’s Behrouz Bozorgnia.

Bozorgnia said the firm is pursuing entitlements through Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities program. It would allow for increased density and height, in exchange for reserving a percentage of units as affordable. According to the filing, 10 units are planned for “very low-income” renters.

Shad Group acquired the property in 2015 for $2.2 million, property records show. The existing commercial building spans 19,300 square feet.

