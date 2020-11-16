Open Menu

Judge orders LA to reconsider Charles Co.’s District Square project

Planning board can’t reject housing just because it hates gentrification, jurist rules

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 16, 2020 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of 577-unit District Square project in South L.A. (Los Angeles Department of City Planning, iStock)
Rendering of 577-unit District Square project in South L.A. (Los Angeles Department of City Planning, iStock)

A judge has ordered the city of Los Angeles to reconsider Arman and Mark Gabay’s 577-unit District Square project after determining the city’s rejection of it violated state law.

The brothers sued the city in February after the South L.A. Area Planning Commission declined to approve the Arlington Heights project. California Superior Court Judge James Chalfant said that violated the state’s Housing Affordability Act, according to the L.A. Times.

Chalfant was highly critical of that decision, saying the planning commission “clearly acted in bad faith.” The Housing Affordability Act bars local governments from rejecting residential developments if they comply with zoning and planning rules unless there is a threat to public health or safety, according to the Times.

Chalfant said the board applied “subjective” criteria to the project, which is what the law was meant to prevent.

“That is exactly what the [commission] did by imposing its own views that gentrification is bad … and the need for affordable housing trumps all,” the judge wrote in his opinion. “That is not the law and there can be no legitimate dispute that [the commission] acted knowingly and deliberately to violate the law.”

The South L.A. Area Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the project again on Tuesday.

The Gabay brothers’ Charles Company has been planning District Square for nearly a decade. It has had numerous ups and downs, near-starts and delays. The project was approved by the city in late 2018 but the local planning commission rejected it following an appeal of that approval last year.

At one point last year, the developers were shopping the ground lease on the property.
[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Charles CompanyDevelopmentDistrict Square

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Forme Development President Damon Chan and rendering of 550 Shatto Place (Forme, Gensler via Urbanize)

Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans

Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans
Herb Wesson (top) and Curren Price with a rendering of 3800 W 6th Street (Linkedin, Twitter, Large Arch)

LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project

LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project
Richard Llewellyn and Ron Galperin (City of LA, Wikimedia)

LA’s ballooning budget shortfall could require property selloff

LA’s ballooning budget shortfall could require property selloff
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom signs into law slate of tenant protection and housing measures

Newsom signs into law slate of tenant protection and housing measures
Michael Rosenfeld,,Simon Reuben and David Reuben, with a rendering of Century Plaza (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images, and Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Michael Rosenfeld’s Woodridge Capital lands $275M loan for Century Plaza

Michael Rosenfeld’s Woodridge Capital lands $275M loan for Century Plaza
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins

Statewide bill would allow duplex development on single-family parcels

Statewide bill would allow duplex development on single-family parcels
Jose Huizar and Nury Martinez (Credit: Desiree Stone/Getty Images)

LA City Council moves to “close loopholes” in the development process

LA City Council moves to “close loopholes” in the development process
Jose Huizar (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021

Jose Huizar’s trial now set for June 2021
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.